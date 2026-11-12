UN Says Gaza Aid Supplies Remain Awaiting Israeli Clearance
(MENAFN) More than 150,000 tents intended for displaced Palestinians remain outside the Gaza Strip as humanitarian organizations and participating countries await authorization from Israeli authorities to deliver the supplies, the United Nations said Wednesday.
UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that the stockpile includes approximately 117,000 tents provided by the Egyptian Relief Committee and stored in the Egyptian city of El Arish.
Addressing the obstacles preventing the shipments from reaching Gaza, Haq stressed that approval from Israeli authorities remains essential to allowing the deliveries to proceed.
“Ultimately, we need the Israeli authorities to cooperate with giving the permissions so that we can bring those tents in.”
He explained that although transportation costs have created difficulties in some humanitarian operations, the current situation involving the tents is primarily related to the absence of the required entry permits.
“Some of the problems have to do with money for transport, but in this case, this is an issue of the needed permissions, and we need to get this in,” he said.
Haq also noted that the time needed to distribute the tents would depend on access to border crossings and the speed of procedures required to transport the supplies into the Palestinian territory.
“But obviously, they’re just on the other side, and we’re ready to bring them in as soon as we get the permissions,” he said.
Separately, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher warned that delays in delivering essential winter assistance to Gaza cannot be justified by the ongoing process of forming a new Israeli government, describing the situation as “not an acceptable excuse.”
UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that the stockpile includes approximately 117,000 tents provided by the Egyptian Relief Committee and stored in the Egyptian city of El Arish.
Addressing the obstacles preventing the shipments from reaching Gaza, Haq stressed that approval from Israeli authorities remains essential to allowing the deliveries to proceed.
“Ultimately, we need the Israeli authorities to cooperate with giving the permissions so that we can bring those tents in.”
He explained that although transportation costs have created difficulties in some humanitarian operations, the current situation involving the tents is primarily related to the absence of the required entry permits.
“Some of the problems have to do with money for transport, but in this case, this is an issue of the needed permissions, and we need to get this in,” he said.
Haq also noted that the time needed to distribute the tents would depend on access to border crossings and the speed of procedures required to transport the supplies into the Palestinian territory.
“But obviously, they’re just on the other side, and we’re ready to bring them in as soon as we get the permissions,” he said.
Separately, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher warned that delays in delivering essential winter assistance to Gaza cannot be justified by the ongoing process of forming a new Israeli government, describing the situation as “not an acceptable excuse.”
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