Iran's Assembly Of Experts Urges Review Of Defence Doctrine And Possible NPT Exit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Iranian Assembly of Experts has stated that reviewing the country's defence doctrine and considering withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) are inevitable.

"Consideration of the possibility of Iran's withdrawal from the NPT, revising the country's defense doctrine, and establishing the necessary deterrence have become an unavoidable necessity, turning into a national demand," the statement noted.

The statement remarked that state official representatives are expected to address this demand, drawing upon the guidance of Iran's Supreme Leader, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The statement added that should opposing parties attempt to launch an attack on Iran, a decisive and effective response, as articulated by the Supreme Leader, will be executed without any geographical limitations. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs must also take action in this regard and convey Iran's firm stance to all nations, particularly its neighbors.

"Neighboring countries are well aware that the presence of foreign powers, arriving from thousands of kilometers away, brings no benefit to the region. Far from contributing to regional security, these foreign powers are, in fact, the primary source of instability," the statement pointed out.