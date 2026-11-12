Alterity Therapeutics To Present At The Virtual Bell Potter Healthcare Conference
A link to the archived webcast will be available after the event and can be accessed on Alterity Therapeutics website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.
About Alterity Therapeutics Limited
Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on developing disease modifying therapies for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Alterity is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease without an approved treatment. ATH434, the Company's lead asset, demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with MSA. Alterity has further reported positive data in its open label Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with advanced MSA. In addition, Alterity has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at .
Authorisation & Additional information
This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Contacts:
Investors
Elyse Shapiro
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Remy Bernarda
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
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+1 (415) 203-6386
Media
Melissa Tempra
NWR Communications
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Casey McDonald
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
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+1 (646) 577-8520
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