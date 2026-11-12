MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than 100 employees, the professional fundraiser celebrates the team and culture behind its charitable competitions

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colossal, a leading nationally registered professional fundraiser, has been recognized as a 2026 Arizona Top Workplace for the third consecutive year by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, in partnership with employee engagement technology company Energage. Now with a team of more than 100 employees, Colossal celebrates the people and workplace culture behind its charitable fundraising competitions.









The Arizona Top Workplaces program recognizes employers across the state based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey administered by Energage. The survey evaluates employees' experiences across areas including leadership, appreciation, pay and benefits, and the meaning they find in their work. Energage analyzes those responses against established benchmarks to determine which organizations earn recognition.

For Colossal, three consecutive years of recognition reflect the voices of the people who shape its workplace every day. The honor reinforces the company's continued commitment to cultivating an environment where employees feel valued, contribute ideas, and grow alongside a shared purpose: inspiring people to advocate for themselves and those in need.

“Our 'Colossalites ' are the reason the company makes the impact it does,” said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.“They bring ideas, heart, and a willingness to show up for each other every day. Earning this recognition for a third consecutive year means so much because it comes from them. As we continue to scale, we want every person here to feel heard, supported, and proud of what we're building together.”

Colossal's workplace philosophy,“Excellence through people,” emphasizes open communication, collaboration, and opportunities to grow within the company. Employees are encouraged to share ideas, build on their strengths, and play an active role in shaping the workplace.

Connection extends beyond daily projects as well. Launch-day lunches, team activities, employee recognition, and friendly office competitions give colleagues opportunities to celebrate milestones and get to know the people behind the job titles.

As its team expands, Colossal's third consecutive Top Workplaces honor represents a significant milestone: continued recognition from the people doing the work. Their contributions shape both the employee experience and the company's ability to serve its broader purpose.

The Top Workplaces honor adds to a year of recognition for Colossal, including the Anthem Awards (Gold Recipient), AZ Big Media's Champions of Change, the GLOBEE® AWARDS (Gold Recipient), and Communicator Awards Excellence Award 2026 in the category 'Innovation & Strategic Achievement | Social Impact.'

To learn more, visit Colossal's Top Workplaces profile.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities - all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions, including Baby of the Year, Youth Athlete of the Year, and America's Favorite Pet, serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and Action Initiative Team (AIT), United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org.

Media Contact:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at