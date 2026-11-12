Telangana CM Appears Before Court In An Old Case

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appeared before the Public Representatives Court, Nampally, on Thursday in connection with cases registered against him during the previous government's tenure.

A case was registered against Revanth Reddy in 2021 for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines during the campaign for the by-election to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat. Revanth Reddy was then president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

He had participated in the election campaign in Chalakurti village of Peddapur mandal in Nalgonda district on April 11, 2021.

He was booked for not wearing a mask and not following other COVID-19 guidelines.

As part of the hearing in the case, the court recorded Revanth Reddy's statement under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Similar cases were registered against Revanth Reddy at other places in the state for violation of COVID-19 rules and the Model Code of Conduct.

On February 28, 2026, he had appeared before the Public Representatives Court in connection with seven cases registered during the previous government's tenure.

The cases pertain to alleged violations during the 2019 Huzurnagar by-election and a public meeting held in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the allegations, during the 2019 Huzurnagar by-election campaign, a rally was organised with around 40 vehicles and DJ sound systems in support of a candidate. Cases were registered against Revanth Reddy and then MP Uttam Kumar Reddy in this connection.

Last year, the Telangana High Court had quashed a criminal case against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations during the 2019 Huzurnagar by-elections.

The case, registered at Garidepally police station, named Revanth Reddy as accused no. 2 and then MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy as accused no. 1. They were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for purportedly holding a campaign meeting in Ponugodu mandal on October 19, 2019, without permission from election officials.

Police later filed a chargesheet before the Principal Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases in Hyderabad.

The High Court observed that MCC-related offences in this case were not maintainable and the chargesheet lacked evidence of intentional disobedience.

The order came on Revanth Reddy's plea to quash the proceedings.