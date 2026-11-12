Karnataka Govt Orders Election-Style Conduct Of Tests By Tainted KPSC Rigorous Exam Staff Training

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) With the besmirched Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) set to conduct the preliminary examination for 319 Gazetted Probationer posts across the state on Sunday, November 15, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar issued strict instructions to Deputy Commissioners to train all examination staff on the lines of election duty and submit a compliance report.

It can be recalled that the KPSC recruitment scam revolved around alleged question-paper leaks, OMR sheet manipulation, and bribery in the recruitment of 400 Veterinary Officers in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, alongside suspected irregularities across 13 other KPSC recruitment drives.

Bribes ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 80 lakh per post were allegedly collected from candidates in exchange for leaked question papers, answer keys, and manipulation of provisional merit lists. Former KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, former KPSC Controller of Examinations (IAS) Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, KPSC member B.V. Geetha and middleman, BJP leader Basavaraj Kannale have been arrested and jailed in the case.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Shivakumar reviewed the exam preparations via a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from the Home Office, 'Krishna'.

After taking stock of the preparations from officials, CM Shivakumar directed that the examination be conducted with utmost transparency, leaving no room for malpractice.

"We have undertaken several reforms in the examination process," he said, instructing Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce the guidelines issued by the KPSC. Continuous surveillance must be maintained through CCTV cameras at all examination centres.

He instructed the Police Department to put in place robust security arrangements similar to those used during police recruitment exams. No unauthorised person will be permitted inside examination centre premises, and even authorised personnel must undergo security checks. Individuals may carry only items permitted under the guidelines.

CM Shivakumar also instructed officials to assess the sensitivity of each examination centre and deploy staff accordingly. Additional security equipment may be procured on a rental basis, and extra police personnel should be mobilised from other locations if needed. CM Shivakumar strictly warned that candidates must not enter examination centres with mobile phones under any circumstances, adding that senior officials themselves will be held accountable for any lapses.

For the first time, two invigilators are being deployed in every examination hall, and CM Shivakumar mandated that at least one of them must be from a government college. This dual-invigilator system is intended to conduct secondary checks after candidates enter the hall and to maintain strict vigil throughout the exam. He also directed officials to take firm measures to prevent impersonators from appearing for the exam.

CM Shivakumar warned that if examination centres housed in private aided colleges were found to have facilitated malpractice, the recognition of such institutions will be cancelled. He further stated that stringent legal action will be initiated against anyone indulging in examination malpractices.

Stressing that there must be zero tolerance for the spread of fake news regarding the exam, CM Shivakumar directed the Police Department to actively monitor social media. If any rumour surfaces, it must be immediately flagged to officials so that an official clarification can be issued.

CM Shivakumar emphasised that it is vital for both candidates and the media to verify information through official sources, and urged candidates to appear for the exam with confidence without paying heed to rumours.