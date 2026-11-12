Kerala: BJP Flags Neglect Of Social Reformer Chathan Master By UDF And LDF

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Thursday said social reformer P.K. Chathan Master has not received the recognition he deserved in Kerala's renaissance history, accusing successive LDF and UDF governments of neglecting the legacy of social reformers who fought for the rights of backward communities.

Chathan Master had dedicated his life to the social upliftment and protection of the rights of marginalised sections, but his contributions had not found their rightful place in the state's history of social reform, said Kummanam, a member of the BJP national executive.

He alleged that both the Left and Congress-led governments had shown equal indifference towards preserving the memories of social and cultural reformers and promoting the ideals they stood for.

The BJP is planning a yearlong series of programmes in memory of Chathan Master, with a focus on highlighting the continuing discrimination and denial of justice faced by the Scheduled Caste community, he said.

Chathan Master had a clear social vision and foresight and worked for social justice on the foundations of humanism and moral values.

His contributions to securing the rights and dignity of backward communities needed to be taken to the younger generation, Kummanam said.

The yearlong initiative will be formally launched at a memorial conference in Irinjalakuda, Chathan Master's birthplace, on November 19.

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal will inaugurate the event, with BJP state president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar attending as chief guest.

As part of the programme, awareness marches will be held at 30 locations across Kerala.

Memorial journeys will start simultaneously from Thiruvananthapuram and Sabari Ashram in Palakkad on November 18 and converge at Irinjalakuda.

A series of initiatives to preserve Chathan Master's memory and spread his ideals will also be announced at the conference.

Kummanam said the effort was aimed at bringing Chathan Master's contributions to the social, educational and cultural advancement of the Scheduled Caste community into public focus.