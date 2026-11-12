India And Italy To Deepen Scientific Cooperation Through Bilateral Engagements

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh led a delegation that began its visit to Italy aimed at advancing the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership, with a focus on strengthening collaboration in science, technology and innovation, an official statement said on Thursday.

The minister's visit, scheduled from November 11 to November 15, 2026, follows the elevation of India-Italy ties to a Special Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy in May 2026.

The initial interaction with representatives of the scientific fraternity and officials of the Embassy of India reaffirmed the traditional relationship between the two countries and the importance of further reinforcing bilateral scientific and technological cooperation, the statement noted.

The delegation's visit features a series of high-level bilateral engagements and institutional interactions aimed at providing further momentum to India-Italy scientific collaboration.

Dr. Singh is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Italian Minister of University and Research, the statement noted.

The engagement will provide an important platform to advance scientific and innovation cooperation between the two countries. The Indian delegation will undertake visits to leading science and technology institutions in Trieste on November 13, including the Elettra Synchrotron Facility, ICTP and ICGEB, the statement added.

The visits are part of the programme to familiarise the delegation with the scientific and research facilities and explore avenues for institutional interaction and cooperation.

The minister's programme also includes an event marking World Diabetes Day at the Embassy of India in Rome on November 14, followed by an interaction with the Indian community in Italy.

The participation of senior representatives from government, research institutions, academic centres and technology incubators reflects the broad institutional representation in India's scientific engagement with Italy.

-IANS

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