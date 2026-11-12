Gujarat Govt Woos Gulf Investors Ahead Of Vibrant Summit Holds 25-Plus Meetings Across Three Nations

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Gujarat has identified a pipeline of potential investments across energy, finance, logistics, manufacturing and infrastructure following a week-long outreach mission to Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during which a state delegation held more than 25 one-to-one meetings with investors and institutions.

Led by Labour, Skill Development and Employment Secretary Lochan Sehra, the delegation visited the three Gulf countries from October 25 to 31 as part of preparations for the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027.

The delegation included senior state government officials, representatives of sectoral agencies and industry representatives.

It held discussions with sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, energy companies, logistics operators, industrial developers and academic institutions to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in Gujarat.

More than 160 institutional participants attended business roundtables organised during the mission, while over 500 members of the Gujarati diaspora and business community took part in networking and investment outreach events.

The programme also included sector-specific roundtables and site visits.

Among the major organisations engaged by the delegation were the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Energy, Qatar National Bank, Qatar Development Bank, Oman Investment Authority, Oman LNG, OQ, Asyad Group, Port of Duqm, Port of Sohar, LIMAD Holdings, KEZAD Group, ADNOC, DMCC, EMAAR Group, NESTO, RAK Bank and Transworld Group.

Engagements with sovereign wealth funds and strategic investment entities in the three countries were a key component of the mission.

Discussions with QIA focused on potential investments in renewable energy, data centres, healthcare, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, venture capital and sports infrastructure.

The delegation also presented Gujarat's investment ecosystem, highlighting GIFT City, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics infrastructure, financial services and emerging technologies.

Discussions with financial institutions and investment bodies explored opportunities for banking, insurance, treasury, fund management and Global Capability Centre (GCC) operations in GIFT City.

Several organisations expressed interest in exploring the state's policy framework, skilled workforce and business infrastructure to expand their regional and international operations.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions with Qatar Energy, ADNOC, OQ, Oman LNG and the Oman Investment Authority.

The talks covered long-term partnerships in energy security, liquefied natural gas (LNG) procurement, strategic infrastructure investments and future energy solutions, including hydrogen, energy storage and regasification infrastructure.

ADNOC's investment arm, XRG, also expressed interest in evaluating strategic infrastructure investments in India.

In logistics and industrial infrastructure, discussions with Asyad Group and the ports of Duqm and Sohar explored the possibility of developing a Gujarat-Oman Integrated Logistics Corridor to improve trade connectivity and industrial cooperation.

The delegation also visited Khazaen Economic City in Oman to study industrial park development models. In the UAE, meetings with KEZAD Group, Transworld Group and NESTO focused on industrial parks, food processing, warehousing, cold-chain facilities, logistics infrastructure, retail expansion and supply-chain development.

The delegation also explored potential collaboration with EMAAR Group in integrated townships, commercial real estate, hospitality and urban infrastructure projects in Gujarat.

In education and skill development, discussions with institutions in Oman centred on academic exchanges, online learning, faculty collaboration and workforce development, including possible partnerships with Gujarat's upcoming Kaushalya University.

The Gujarati diaspora's participation was another focus of the outreach, with entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders expressing interest in investing in the state and participating in the upcoming summit.

The government said, "The mission had strengthened Gujarat's economic engagement with the Gulf region and created a foundation for converting the discussions into investments and institutional partnerships."