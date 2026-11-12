Caught On Camera: Man Sets His Vehicle Ablaze, Brandishes Weapon After Traffic Police Stop Him In Delhi (WATCH)

A man allegedly set his own vehicle on fire near Delhi's Ghazipur Border on Thursday morning after traffic police personnel stopped him during a routine check. Particularly after the man reportedly got out of the flaming car and brandished a sharp knife, creating a traffic congestion, the incident caused terror in the neighborhood.

Around 8:30 in the morning, traffic police officers pulled up a Tata Ace, also referred to as a Chhota Hathi, close to the Ghazipur border. The guy allegedly exited the car and set it on fire after a confrontation with the traffic police officers.

When the man allegedly started displaying firearms, the situation worsened and caused panic among those in attendance. There was a traffic bottleneck as a result of the incident's disruption of local traffic flow.

Additionally, a video of the incident has been made public. Bystanders can be seen watching the car catch fire in the video. Along the roadway, a number of individuals can be seen pausing to use their phones to document the event.

Watch Video

East Delhi /Ghazipur Border

Man Sets His Own Tata Ace Vehicle on Fire Near Delhi's Ghazipur Border, Creates Traffic Chaos

A man allegedly set his own Tata Ace (Chhota Hathi) vehicle on fire near Delhi's Ghazipur Border on Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 8:30 am when traffic police personnel stopped the vehicle. Following an exchange with the traffic police, the driver got out, took out an inflammable substance and allegedly set his vehicle ablaze.

He was then seen brandishing what appeared to be a weapon, triggering panic and traffic disruption in the area.

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- Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) November 12, 2026

A guy is seen wielding what looks to be a sharp weapon in his hand as the camera moves to the right. The images depict the tense scenario close to the Ghazipur border, where many were terrified due to the car fire and the man's purported acts.