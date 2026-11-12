Trump Predicts Venezuelan Oil Income Reaches Hundreds of Billions Soon
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that revenue generated from Venezuelan oil could climb to hundreds of billions of dollars in the near future, claiming Washington has already recovered the expenses of its military operation in the country several times over.
Speaking during the 2026 National Veterans Day Ceremony, Trump highlighted the financial benefits he said the US was gaining from Venezuela's energy resources, predicting that the proceeds would reach unprecedented levels.
"In our case, we had Venezuela, where we’re taking out billions and billions of dollars of oil and all sorts of other things, be hundreds of billions very soon. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it, and we paid for the cost of the war many, many times over already," Trump said.
He also invoked a historical expression about the rewards of victory, suggesting that his administration's leadership had brought the principle back into practice.
"To the victor belong the spoils, they used to say, but you can say it again with us under this leadership," he added.
Trump further claimed that Venezuela was producing millions of barrels of oil every week, generating billions of dollars in revenue.
Addressing the involvement of other global powers, he said China and Russia had withdrawn from Venezuela following his request, arguing that both countries had previously been seeking influence there.
"They were all nibbling at the edges. Said, 'You got to leave.' They left, but we didn’t leave," he said.
During the ceremony, Trump also addressed military veterans, emphasizing that the government's responsibility toward former service members continues beyond the end of military operations.
"When the battle ends, our commitment to those who serve is only just beginning," he said.
In addition, Trump mentioned Iran, asserting that the United States had prevented Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Speaking during the 2026 National Veterans Day Ceremony, Trump highlighted the financial benefits he said the US was gaining from Venezuela's energy resources, predicting that the proceeds would reach unprecedented levels.
"In our case, we had Venezuela, where we’re taking out billions and billions of dollars of oil and all sorts of other things, be hundreds of billions very soon. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it, and we paid for the cost of the war many, many times over already," Trump said.
He also invoked a historical expression about the rewards of victory, suggesting that his administration's leadership had brought the principle back into practice.
"To the victor belong the spoils, they used to say, but you can say it again with us under this leadership," he added.
Trump further claimed that Venezuela was producing millions of barrels of oil every week, generating billions of dollars in revenue.
Addressing the involvement of other global powers, he said China and Russia had withdrawn from Venezuela following his request, arguing that both countries had previously been seeking influence there.
"They were all nibbling at the edges. Said, 'You got to leave.' They left, but we didn’t leave," he said.
During the ceremony, Trump also addressed military veterans, emphasizing that the government's responsibility toward former service members continues beyond the end of military operations.
"When the battle ends, our commitment to those who serve is only just beginning," he said.
In addition, Trump mentioned Iran, asserting that the United States had prevented Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
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