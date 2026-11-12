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Abu Dhabi Arrests 8 Involved In Brawl At Hotel Entrance Nabs 2 Others For Filming


Date: 2026-11-12 07:12:52

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Police have arrested eight people involved in a fight that broke out at a hotel entrance in the emirate. The fight reportedly broke out because of earlier disputes.

The Police said that they immediately dispatched specialised teams to deal with the incident, arresting those involved. They also nabbed two people who were filming the brawl.

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The authority added that it will take legal action against them. It emphasised that it will deal strictly with those who undermine the safety of others in the emirate. It also urged members of the public to follow the rule of law at all times.

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Khaleej Times

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