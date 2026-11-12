Kia India To Invest USD 2 Billion In Second Plant In Andhra Pradesh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 12 November 2026: Reaffirming its commitment to India and confidence in the country's automotive growth potential, Kia India today announced a combined investment of USD 2 billion by Kia and its supplier partners to establish its second manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant step in Kia India's growth journey.
Spread across a combined 465 acres for Kia and its suppliers, the proposed facility is expected to generate approximately 12,000 more direct and indirect job opportunities. The facility will add 2 lakh units of annual manufacturing capacity, taking Kia India's combined capacity across both plants to over 6 lakh units. This expansion will further strengthen Kia's manufacturing capabilities and contribution to India's industrial growth.
Next Phase of Growth
Building on its existing manufacturing base, the second plant will strengthen Kia India's production capabilities and create a stronger foundation for its next phase of growth. With a cumulative investment of up to USD 5 billion across its two plants, Kia continues to deepen its presence in India, reinforcing the country's strategic importance to Kia's ambitions while contributing to manufacturing development, employment generation and the broader automotive ecosystem
Sharing his views on the strategic significance of the investment, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, "India is central to Kia's long-term growth ambitions, and the trust our customers have placed in us since we began operations in Anantapur has been instrumental in our journey. Our second manufacturing plant marks a significant new chapter, strengthening our ability to respond to customer demand with greater speed and flexibility, while supporting the introduction of new models across ICE and EV powertrains. As we enter our next phase of growth, we remain committed to contributing to India's automotive ecosystem and building on the strong foundation we have created here. This will further expand our Made-in-India footprint, strengthening our ability to serve both domestic and overseas markets."
Spread across a combined 465 acres for Kia and its suppliers, the proposed facility is expected to generate approximately 12,000 more direct and indirect job opportunities. The facility will add 2 lakh units of annual manufacturing capacity, taking Kia India's combined capacity across both plants to over 6 lakh units. This expansion will further strengthen Kia's manufacturing capabilities and contribution to India's industrial growth.
Next Phase of Growth
Building on its existing manufacturing base, the second plant will strengthen Kia India's production capabilities and create a stronger foundation for its next phase of growth. With a cumulative investment of up to USD 5 billion across its two plants, Kia continues to deepen its presence in India, reinforcing the country's strategic importance to Kia's ambitions while contributing to manufacturing development, employment generation and the broader automotive ecosystem
Sharing his views on the strategic significance of the investment, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, "India is central to Kia's long-term growth ambitions, and the trust our customers have placed in us since we began operations in Anantapur has been instrumental in our journey. Our second manufacturing plant marks a significant new chapter, strengthening our ability to respond to customer demand with greater speed and flexibility, while supporting the introduction of new models across ICE and EV powertrains. As we enter our next phase of growth, we remain committed to contributing to India's automotive ecosystem and building on the strong foundation we have created here. This will further expand our Made-in-India footprint, strengthening our ability to serve both domestic and overseas markets."
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