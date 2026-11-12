MENAFN - GetNews)"“Credit card balances continue to rise. A lot of people don't realize how much they're really paying when they buy something with a credit card. We created this calculator to help consumers see all the interest and fees they're paying over time when they use credit cards.” - Casey Yontz, bankruptcy attorney and founder of USBankruptcyHelp"U.S. credit card balances climbed $52 billion from a year earlier to $1.285 trillion in the third quarter of 2026. USBankruptcyHelp has released a free credit card payoff calculator to help consumers see how much they're really paying for credit card purchases.

PHOENIX, AZ - November 12, 2026 - U.S. credit card balances reached $1.285 trillion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $22 billion from the previous quarter and $52 billion from a year earlier, according to new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New USBankruptcyHelp's U.S. Credit Card Delinquency Statistics page gives users the latest New York Fed data in charts and tables, including credit card balances, credit limits, available credit, and credit card delinquency trends over time.

To help consumers understand what it costs to carry credit card debt, USBankruptcyHelp has released a free Credit Card Debt Payoff Calculator. The tool estimates how much a purchase or existing balance may cost over time, including interest and annual fees.

“Credit card balances continue to rise. A lot of people don't realize how much they're really paying when they buy something with a credit card. We created this calculator to help consumers see all the interest and fees they're paying over time when they use credit cards.” - Casey Yontz, bankruptcy attorney and founder of USBankruptcyHelp

The calculator allows users to enter the cost of a purchase, their existing card balance or both. Users can select an annual percentage rate (APR) or enter the rate from their credit card statement, then enter the monthly payment they plan to make. The calculator estimates how long payoff will take and how much they may pay in interest and fees.

Users can also compare different payment amounts to see how paying more each month may reduce the total cost and shorten the payoff period. The results include a payment breakdown showing how much goes toward principal and interest over time.

For example, the calculator estimates that a $1,000 purchase at 24% APR would take 12 monthly payments and cost $127.04 in interest at $100 per month. Paying $125 per month instead would reduce the estimate to nine payments and $100.76 in interest. The example assumes no existing balance, annual fee or additional purchases.

The New York Fed's report also found that 12.90% of credit card balances were at least 90 days delinquent at the end of the third quarter, compared with 12.92% in the second quarter. A separate measure of balances transitioning into serious delinquency improved from 7.05% a year earlier to 6.87% on a four-quarter moving-sum basis. These figures measure balances, not the percentage of cardholders behind on payments.

Calculator results are estimates for educational purposes. Actual costs and payoff times depend on the card issuer's terms and how the account is used.

About USBankruptcyHelp

USBankruptcyHelp provides educational information, consumer debt research and tools to help people understand their financial options. USBankruptcyHelp is not a law firm and does not provide legal representation.