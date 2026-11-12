MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Lloyds Banking Group: can Accelerate 2030 deliver the next phase of growth?

Lloyds has reported a 42% increase in statutory profit before tax for the nine months to September. Here's what investors should know about the Accelerate 2030 strategy and what it means for the shares.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-12T11:46:58+0000 Lloyds Banking Group: can Accelerate 2030 deliver the next phase of growth?

Lloyds Banking Group enters the final months of 2026 with its financial performance on a stronger footing and a new strategy designed to accelerate growth over the remainder of the decade.

The UK's largest retail and commercial bank reported a 42% increase in statutory profit before tax to £6.6 billion for the nine months to 30 September, while return on tangible equity reached 17.9%. Net income increased 9% to £14.8 billion, underlining the progress made during the final year of its previous strategic plan.

The challenge now is to turn that improvement into sustained growth. Lloyds has unveiled Accelerate 2030, a strategy focused on growing its core businesses, diversifying revenue and simplifying the organisation, with management targeting a return on tangible equity of around 20% by 2030.

Those looking to invest in Lloyds can do so through IG Invest or our share dealing service, while traders can access the share price via spread betting or CFD trading.

Net interest income remains the engine

Lloyds' traditional banking operations continue to provide the bulk of its earnings. Underlying net interest income reached £11.1 billion during the first nine months, up 10% year-on-year.

The banking net interest margin was 3.21%, up 17 basis points from a year earlier. Importantly, the margin continued to improve in the third quarter, rising to 3.25% from 3.22% in the second quarter.

The improvement reflects a growing contribution from Lloyds' structural hedge and growth in interest-earning assets, although the bank continues to face pressure from competition for deposits and lower margins on some assets.

Average interest-earning banking assets increased 4% year-on-year to £477.5 billion over the first nine months and reached £481 billion in the third quarter. Loan growth has therefore become an increasingly important component of the group's strategy as it seeks to expand its customer franchise rather than rely solely on interest-rate movements.

Diversifying beyond lending

Lloyds is also becoming less dependent on net interest income.

Underlying other income rose 10% to £5 billion during the first nine months, helped by stronger customer activity, investment in strategic initiatives and the addition of Lloyds Wealth.

This diversification is central to Accelerate 2030. Lloyds expects high-single-digit compound annual growth in underlying other operating income between 2027 and 2030, while targeting mid-single-digit annual growth in net income.

The bank plans to achieve this through three broad pillars: growing its core businesses, innovating to deepen and diversify customer relationships, and simplifying the organisation to improve productivity.

That could prove particularly important if UK interest rates were to decline from 2027 onwards as the recently sharply falling oil price eventually is reflected in the inflation data. Lower rates can put pressure on banks' net interest margins, making growth in fees, wealth management, insurance and other sources of income increasingly valuable.

For income-focused investors, the combination of diversifying revenues and a track record of growing dividends makes Lloyds an increasingly interesting case. You can find out more about the advantages of buying shares and how to build a dividend-focused portfolio through our educational resources.

Costs and AI are central to the strategy

Lloyds has made substantial progress on costs during its current strategic cycle. Operating costs increased only 1% in the first nine months to £7.2 billion despite inflation, business growth and investment.

The cost-to-income ratio fell to 49.3%, down more than 10 percentage points year-on-year. Lloyds is targeting a ratio below 45% by 2030, suggesting that further efficiency gains will be an important source of earnings growth.

Technology and artificial intelligence will play a major role.

Lloyds has been investing heavily in digital banking, data and AI, with the aim of simplifying customer interactions while automating processes and improving fraud prevention. The new strategy envisages a productivity step-change enabled by technology.

The challenge will be ensuring that those investments produce measurable savings and additional revenue rather than simply increasing the bank's cost base.

Credit quality remains under control

The other major component of Lloyds' outlook is credit quality.

The underlying impairment charge rose to £930 million in the first nine months, equivalent to an asset quality ratio of 25 basis points. The increase reflected lower impairment releases and an £88 million charge associated with updated economic scenarios.

However, management described arrears as low and stable, and retained its full-year guidance for an asset quality ratio of around 25 basis points.

This remains a crucial assumption behind Lloyds' profitability. A deterioration in UK employment, housing or household finances could increase bad debts and offset some of the gains from higher income and better cost control.

For now, the bank's large and diversified customer base provides some protection, while the capital position gives it substantial capacity to absorb credit losses.

Shareholder returns remain important

Lloyds' improved profitability has allowed it to return significant amounts of capital to investors. The group says it has delivered £17 billion of shareholder distributions since 2021 while increasing its ordinary dividend per share by more than 130% since the first half of 2021.

The bank's strong capital generation therefore remains a major part of the investment case. Lloyds expects to generate more than 200 basis points of capital in 2026 and plans to operate with a CET1 ratio of around 13%.

Under Accelerate 2030, the target is to increase capital generation to more than 225 basis points by 2030.

That potentially leaves room for continued dividends and buybacks, although the precise scale of future distributions will depend on earnings, regulatory requirements and investment needs.

For those wanting to understand more about how to assess shares in UK banks and what drives their long-term returns, our resources on investing for beginners and how to invest in stocks cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

Lloyds technical analysis and analyst ratings

The Lloyds Banking Group share price is flat for the year, having fallen by over 16% from its 117.90p early August 18-year high to its current level at 98.54p (as of 12 November 2026). This low is close to its mid-May-to-early November 93.22p-to-93.00p lows, a fall through and daily chart close below which may open the way for the March low at 87.62p to be reached.

Lloyds daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

For the bulls to be back in charge a rise and daily chart close above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 104.25p and the late October peak at 106.60p would need to be witnessed. Only then may an advance towards the February high at 114.60p and the August 18-year high at 117.90p be envisaged.

Analysts rate the Lloyds share price as a 'buy' with a mean long-term price target at 120.56p, around 22% above current levels (as of 12 November 2026).

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

TipRanks rates Lloyds as '5 Neutral' but gives its shares a 'buy' rating.

Source: TipRanks How to invest in Lloyds sharesDo your research on Lloyds, the Accelerate 2030 strategy and the key metrics to watch including the full-year results due on 28 January 2027Download IG Invest or open a share dealing account with usSearch for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) in our platform or appChoose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to investPlace your trade Important to know

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