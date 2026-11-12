Jordan Condemns Continued Houthi Terrorist Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra) – Jordan on Thursday decried the continued attacks by the Houthi terrorist militia against the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the latest incident was launching two ballistic missiles targeting Makkah region, as well as missiles and drones toward Riyadh and several other areas.

Jordan described these actions as a blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of the ongoing, heinous attacks targeting civilians, as well as civilian and economic infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Affirming Jordan's "absolute" solidarity with the brotherly Saudi Arabia, the ministry vowed its "full" support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security, stability, sovereignty, national assets, and safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra//AG