EU-Funded Twinning Project Targets Mining Technology, Skills Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- A two-year, EU-funded twinning project was launched Thursday to develop Jordan's mining sector through technical cooperation with Spain and Greece, focusing on modern technology, workforce skills, and institutional capacity.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said the project, titled "Support Jordan's Institutional and Technical Capacity in the Mining Sector, in Line with EU Standards and Best Practices," would draw on European expertise and international standards to improve the sector's capabilities. Speaking at the launch, he described it as the first project of its kind in the Arab world.

The event brought together the EU, Greek, and Spanish ambassadors to Jordan, alongside mining experts and sector representatives.

Kharabsheh said the program would bring Jordanian, Spanish, and Greek specialists together to exchange knowledge and apply modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and scientific advances to mining development.

Jordan has numerous promising mining sites that require further research, studies, and exploration, he added.

The minister said Jordan's mining strategy prioritizes attracting investment and building technical capacity. He explained that the twinning project aligns with the strategy's target of 10 percent annual growth in the mining sector through 2033.

The ministry is expanding cooperation with international institutions and specialists to strengthen its technical capabilities, Kharabsheh said, acknowledging the Spanish and Greek experts' role in training Jordanian personnel.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas said the project builds on longstanding European cooperation with Jordan and support for its economy.

He highlighted Jordan's silica, phosphate, potash, and other raw materials as resources with potential to generate additional economic value.

Chatzisavas said the specialized mining project would strengthen Jordan–EU ties and provide a basis for further dialogue and cooperation.

Greek Ambassador Irene Riga said Greece would contribute expertise and share best practices to support the development of Jordan's mining sector.

Spanish Ambassador José Luis Pardo Cuerdo said the sector has growth potential, supported by the tools and skills needed to bring mining products into line with European specifications. He described mining as an important contributor to Jordan's economy.

During the main sessions, Hisham Zyoud, director of the ministry's Geology and Mining Directorate, outlined the twinning program. He said cooperation among the three countries would provide an integrated approach based on European standards to improve the competitiveness of Jordanian mining.

Zyoud outlined implementation activities covering licensing and oversight, forecasting, assessment of data collection capabilities and use of the resulting information, staff training, investment promotion, and market access. The program would also strengthen governance of raw material extraction and use in line with European standards.

He said the project aims to lay the groundwork for a center of excellence to develop skills and mining capacity in cooperation with public- and private-sector partners. It would also identify gaps and develop structured plans to address them.

Jordan's mineral resources offer opportunities to attract investment and increase the sector's economic contribution, Zyoud said.

He added that the mining strategy focuses on generating greater value from natural resources, developing mining-related industries, and increasing the sector's contribution to gross domestic product in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.

//Petra// AO