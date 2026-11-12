Gold Loses Shine As Prices Fall For Third Consecutive Day In Global Markets
In the international market, gold prices dropped by 1.4 per cent to $3,931.54 per ounce, while silver prices also declined by 1.3 per cent to $50.99 per ounce.
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According to the latest available rates from the Karachi Sarafa Market on November 12, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs425,000 per tola, while 10 grams of gold were sold for Rs364,375.
The main factors behind the decline in global gold prices include a stronger US dollar, inflation concerns and expectations of a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
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