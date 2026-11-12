Shahid Afridi Foundation Pledges Assistance To Tirah's Displaced Families

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Former Pakistan cricket captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi visited Bara tehsil of Khyber district, where he distributed relief packages among 500 people affected by the situation in Tirah Valley.

The visit was attended by Bara Rifles Commandant Aamir Tauseef, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Khyber Irshad Mohmand, Additional Assistant Commissioner Bara Amanullah, DSP Bara Malik Akbar Afridi, members of the 24-member Tirah Valley committee, including Maulana Hazrat Khan, Kamaluddin and Akbar Khan, along with local elders and other dignitaries.

Addressing the affected people and local elders, Shahid Khan Afridi said the people of Tirah Valley had made countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for the country, which could never be forgotten.

He said the Shahid Afridi Foundation would extend all possible assistance to ease the hardships of affected families and meet their needs.

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He urged the federal and provincial governments to announce special relief packages for the people displaced from Tirah Valley and take practical steps to provide basic facilities, including education, healthcare, clean drinking water and roads.

Afridi further stressed that hospitals, NADRA centres and educational institutions should be made operational before the displaced families return to their homes to ensure they do not face difficulties accessing basic services after their return.