Azerbaijan Holds Judo Training Camp For 60 Regional Athletes In Baku

By Alimat Aliyeva

A nine-day judo training camp for athletes representing different regions of Azerbaijan has begun in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF).

A total of 60 athletes, including 48 boys and 12 girls, from various regions across the country are taking part in the training programme.

The main objective of the camp is to improve the athletes' preparation for the upcoming Azerbaijan Judo Championships and strengthen their technical and tactical skills.

The training sessions are being conducted by professional coaches from the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. The programme includes technical drills, physical conditioning and exercises focused on developing individual skills.

The AJF places particular emphasis on promoting judo in the regions and ensuring that promising athletes are regularly involved in structured training programmes.

Since 2023, the federation has been organizing training camps for regional judokas both in different parts of the country and in Baku.

As part of efforts to expand athletes' international experience, an international training camp involving regional judokas was also held in Gori, Georgia, in July this year.

The current programme marks the second training camp organized in Baku specifically for regional judo athletes.