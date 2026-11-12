Hamas Says Israeli Attack On Gaza Hospital A 'War Crime'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Hamas denounced an Israeli attack on the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza that killed six people and injured 20 others as a "war crime," Al Jazeera reported.

"The bombing of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis is a war crime that exposes the occupation's impunity and places the international community before its responsibilities," Hamas said.

"Mediators and the US administration must take action to halt the occupation's ongoing violations and ensure its adherence to a ceasefire," it added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Thursday that its joint attack with Shin Bet on the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza's Khan Younis was targeting a senior Hamas officer, as well as several other Hamas operatives who were allegedly operating from within the hospital.

"The terrorists were attacked from the air to eliminate the threat because they were promoting terrorist plots against the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces, after Hamas established itself on the hospital grounds and turned it into a headquarters for military activity and terrorism against IDF forces and the State of Israel," the Israeli military said, adding that Hamas was using the hospital to store weapons, conduct interrogations and "torture," among other activities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza previously reported that six people died after the Israeli airstrike struck the second floor of the hospital complex, while "a large number" of people were wounded.