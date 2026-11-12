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President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Opening Plenary Session Of The 9Th European Political Community Summit


Date: 2026-11-12 07:08:42

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community Summit is underway in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.

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AzerNews

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