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President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Plenary Session Of 9Th EPC Summit


Date: 2026-11-12 07:02:52

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. The opening plenary session of the 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is underway in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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