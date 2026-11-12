India Medical Tourism Market Size To Hit USD 53,683.7 Million By 2033, Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India Medical Tourism Market is estimated to be valued at USD 19,721.8 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 53,683.7 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during 2026–2033. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing international patient arrivals, India's cost-competitive healthcare services, and the growing availability of advanced medical treatments across leading hospitals and specialty healthcare facilities. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in internationally accredited hospitals, increasing demand for specialized procedures such as cardiac surgery, orthopedics, oncology, and organ transplantation, and government initiatives promoting India as a global medical tourism destination are supporting the expansion of the India medical tourism market.

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India Medical Tourism Market Key Takeaways

By service type, medical treatment segment is expected to dominate the India medical tourism market with a share of 78% in 2026, owing to rising demand for specialized healthcare services among international patients.

Demand for specialized treatments like cardiac surgery, orthopedic procedures, cancer treatment, organ transplants as well as neurological interventions is supporting growth of India's medical tourism industry.

Rising Demand for Affordable Healthcare Fueling India Medical Tourism Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest India medical tourism market analysis outlines major factors spurring industry growth. These include rising demand for affordable cross-border healthcare, growing availability of specialized medical treatments, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Healthcare costs are increasing in several developed countries, encouraging patients to explore more affordable treatment options abroad. India is emerging as an attractive destination due to its comparatively lower treatment costs, skilled medical professionals, and growing network of multispecialty hospitals.

The country offers a wide range of medical services, including cardiac surgery, cancer treatment, orthopedic procedures, organ transplants as well as fertility treatments. International patients can access these services at comparatively lower costs than in several developed healthcare markets. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, healthcare costs in India can be 60–80% lower than in other parts of the world, particularly developed countries.

This cost advantage, combined with the availability of specialized doctors and advanced medical facilities, is encouraging international patients to travel to India for treatment. For instance, according to the Ministry of Tourism, India received 507,244 foreign nationals specifically for medical treatment in 2025. This growing patient inflow is expected to fuel growth of India medical tourism market during the forecast period.

Geopolitical Uncertainties and Limited Insurance Coverage Hampering Market Growth

The India medical tourism market outlook remains promising due to affordable treatment options and expanding healthcare infrastructure. However, geopolitical uncertainties, regional travel disruptions, and limited cross-border insurance coverage may restrict market growth to some extent.

Medical tourism depends heavily on international travel. Political tensions, visa restrictions as well as flight disruptions can affect the movement of patients from major source countries. For instance, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and political unrest in Bangladesh disrupted international patient flows to some Indian hospitals during 2026. This created challenges for healthcare providers that depend heavily on patients from these regions.

Moreover, many international patients also have problems getting insurance for their treatments abroad. There are not enough cross-border insurance schemes, which may cause problems with reimbursements and raise the costs for the patients. These factors may slow down growth of India's medical tourism industry during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Specialized Medical Treatments Creating Growth Opportunities

Increasing demand for complex medical procedures is creating lucrative growth opportunities for India's medical tourism market. International patients are increasingly travelling to India for specialized treatments such as cardiac surgery, oncology, organ transplantation, orthopedics, and neurological procedures.

India has a growing network of multispecialty hospitals, specialized treatment centers, and experienced medical professionals. Hospitals are also investing in advanced diagnostic equipment, robotic surgery, minimally invasive procedures, and specialized treatment facilities to serve patients with complex healthcare needs.

For instance, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 20,138 organ transplants in 2025, the highest number in a single year. This highlights the country's growing capabilities in specialized medical procedures. It is also expected to support demand for treatment-related medical tourism in India during the forthcoming period.

Furthermore, the expansion of advanced healthcare facilities beyond major metropolitan cities is expected to attract more international patients. Growing investments in specialized hospitals and treatment infrastructure will likely create new revenue opportunities for medical tourism providers during the forecast period.

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Emerging India Medical Tourism Market Trends

Development of integrated medical tourism hubs is an emerging trend in India. Governments and healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on combining hospitals, specialized treatment centers, diagnostics, rehabilitation as well as wellness facilities to improve services for international patients. For instance, the Union Budget 2026–27 proposed supporting states in establishing five Regional Medical Hubs in partnership with the private sector. These hubs will include Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres, AYUSH facilities, and infrastructure for diagnostics and post-treatment care. This initiative is expected to strengthen India's healthcare infrastructure and expand medical tourism beyond major metropolitan cities.

Growing integration of medical treatment and wellness tourism is another market-shaping trend. India is increasingly combining modern medical treatments with traditional wellness services such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, and other AYUSH systems. International patients are showing interest in destinations that offer medical treatment along with rehabilitation, preventive healthcare, and wellness services. The Government of India has introduced a dedicated AYUSH Visa to facilitate international travel for treatment under recognized traditional healthcare systems. This growing integration of medical and wellness services is expected to strengthen India's position as a medical value travel destination.

Digitalization of international patient services is supporting expansion of the medical tourism market in India. Digital platforms are playing an increasingly important role in India's medical tourism industry. Hospitals and medical tourism facilitators are adopting online consultation, digital patient records, virtual second opinions as well as online appointment systems to simplify the treatment journey. The government is also upgrading its Medical Value Travel portal to help international patients explore hospitals, plan treatments, make payments, and access post-treatment care. In September 2026, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry also called for wider hospital participation in the Heal in India gateway and greater use of teleconsultations to improve international patient services. These developments are expected to make medical travel more convenient and accessible.

Increasing focus on hospital accreditation and quality standards is also fostering market growth. International patients are becoming more conscious of hospital quality, treatment outcomes, and patient safety when selecting overseas healthcare providers. Thus, Indian hospitals are increasingly focusing on accreditation, transparent treatment packages as well as improved patient support services. According to the Government of India, the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) had accredited more than 1,299 hospitals by 2026. Rising emphasis on quality standards and internationally recognized accreditation is expected to improve patient confidence and support India's medical tourism market.

Expansion of international hospital partnerships and patient referral networks is likely to support market expansion in India during the forecast period. Indian healthcare providers are increasingly collaborating with overseas companies, medical tourism facilitators as well as healthcare organizations to attract international patients. These partnerships help hospitals reach new markets and provide support with medical consultations, hospital selection, travel arrangements as well as treatment coordination. For instance, in April 2026, Manipal Hospitals partnered with Bangladesh's Rhythm Group to improve access to healthcare services in India for Bangladeshi patients. Such collaborations are expected to strengthen international patient referral networks and support market expansion.

Analyst's View

“The India medical tourism market is expected to witness strong growth, owing to rising demand for affordable healthcare, increasing international patient arrivals, and expanding specialized medical facilities. Government initiatives to develop regional medical hubs, improve patient facilitation as well as promote integrated medical and wellness tourism will also strengthen India's position as a preferred destination for international healthcare services,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the India Medical Tourism Market