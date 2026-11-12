Sekoia Recognized As An Innovator In Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radartm: AI SOC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq): Sekoia, the European cybersecurity company building the infrastructure for autonomous defensive intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as an Innovator in Frost & Sullivan's Frost RadarTM: AI SOC.

Frost & Sullivan's assessment highlights Sekoia's vendor-agnostic, integration-led approach to AI security operations, together with its agentic capabilities and broad third-party integrations. Sekoia received an innovation score of 4.25 out of 5, its strongest innovation score to date.







What Frost & Sullivan recognized

Sekoia's approach combines intelligence, openness and governance to make autonomous cyber defense practical in real-world environments.



Open, vendor-agnostic foundations: Sekoia works across customers' existing security environments, helping organizations adopt new capabilities without replacing their security investments.

Intelligence connected to action: Sekoia Intelligence is available as a standalone cyber threat intelligence product and can also support the broader Sekoia platform, providing context that helps organizations understand and respond to threats.

Agentic capabilities with governance: Sekoia Elevate supports autonomous investigation and reasoning while enabling security teams to inspect, challenge, correct and govern outcomes. Sovereignty and scale: Sekoia Self-Hosted supports sovereignty-sensitive, defense and regulated environments, while Sekoia's open platform supports internal security teams, public-sector organizations and service providers.

Building the infrastructure for autonomous defensive intelligence

Sekoia is using this recognition as an opportunity to explain the broader infrastructure it is building for autonomous cyber defense.

The next phase of cybersecurity will not be defined by AI models alone. It will be defined by the infrastructure around them: the intelligence, context, integrations, memory and governance required for machines to reason about threats and act responsibly.

Sekoia is turning this vision into working infrastructure. The recent launch of Sekoia Elevate brings agentic investigation and reasoning into the defensive system, helping organizations scale the investigative work required to understand and evaluate threats. Sekoia Self-Hosted extends this infrastructure to sovereignty-sensitive, defense and regulated environments, giving organizations greater control over where and how their security operations are deployed and governed.

Sekoia's approach supports supervised autonomous defense. Machines perform investigative and operational work at scale, while security teams retain responsibility for intent, policy, judgment and accountability.

Frost & Sullivan's recognition provides an independent reference point for organizations evaluating more autonomous approaches to cyber defense while retaining openness, sovereignty and governance.

Learn more



Read the Frost RadarTM: AI SOC report:

Explore Sekoia's Autonomous SOC Platform:

Discover Sekoia Intelligence: /intelligence Learn about Sekoia Self-Hosted:

About Sekoia

Sekoia is the European agentic cybersecurity company building the infrastructure for autonomous defensive intelligence. Its security platform connects threat intelligence, customer context, investigation memory, AI models, security capabilities and response actions, so machines investigate and act at scale while security teams set intent, policy and control. Open and independent by design, it works across any security stack, any model and any deployment environment. From small and midsize businesses supported by MSSPs to Fortune 2000 enterprises, Sekoia makes advanced defense accessible to all.

Media contact: Arnaud Dechoux, ...