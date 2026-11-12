JLT Mobile Computers Announces Changes To Its Management Team

Christian Funk is appointed Commercial Director, effective immediately. His mandate is to align sales and marketing to drive growth in OEM and new customer acquisition in priority verticals. In his new role, Christian leads the sales team for EMEA and APAC as well as the Global Marketing Manager.

Hannes Beckerin is appointed Site Manager in Växjö, in addition to his role as Director of Global Operations, JLT Group. This appointment strengthens local coordination and gives the CEO more time to focus on customers and business development.

Tejal Ranjan has left her position as global VP of Marketing. The company thanks her for her contributions and wishes her success in her future endeavors.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers and its computer products, services, and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available on JLT's investor relations pages.