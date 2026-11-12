JLT Mobile Computers Announces Changes To Its Management Team
|Reader enquiries
|Press contact
|Certified Adviser
|Per Holmberg, CEO
|...
|Eminova Fondkommission AB
|JLT Mobile Computers Group
|Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
|Tel.: +46 70 361 3934
|...
| ...
About JLT Mobile Computers
JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computers and solutions for the toughest environments. 30 years of experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing through a combination of outstanding product quality, exceptional service and support, and world-class solutions that ensure trouble-free operations for customers in warehousing and logistics, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden, France and the US and an international network of resellers in local markets. The company was founded in 1994 and has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2002 under the symbol JLT, with Eminova Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit jltmobile.com.
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