Abaxx Technologies Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“ Abaxx” or the“ Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“ Abaxx Exchange” and“ Abaxx Clearing”), today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2026. All financial references are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Abaxx delivered a strong third quarter. Average daily trading volume and open interest both reached their highest quarterly levels to date on Abaxx Exchange. Transaction and clearing fees continued to offset liquidity-related credits for building liquidity in its markets, and the Company's net loss narrowed to $20.4 million in Q3 2026 from $28.8 million in Q2 2026. Net cash spend totaled $16.8 million, up 2.8% from Q2. Excluding approximately $2.0 million in one-time professional fees and costs, net cash spend was $14.8 million, 9.4% below Q2's reported level. The Company ended the quarter with $68.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and remains in a secure financial position to fund its strategic priorities.

Q3 2026 Summary

Key Commercial Metrics

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 % Change

QoQ Six Months Ended

September 30, 2026 % Change vs. Prior

Six Month Period Total volume

(contracts) 1,522,286 888,902 71% 2,411,188 625% Average daily volume

(contracts) 23,420 14,572 61% 19,136 619% Average daily open interest 782 641 22% 714 112%

The prior six-month period is October 1, 2025–March 31, 2026

Financial Highlights

Amounts in C$000s

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Transaction and clearing fees 7,002 4,496 Liquidity-related credits (6,994) (4,495) Trading and clearing revenue 8 2 Royalty income 81 - Revenue 89 2





Liquidity and Cash Management

Amounts in C$000s

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Net cash spending 16,802 16,346 Cash and cash equivalents 68,062 95,074

Net cash spend is calculated as total operating expenses less share-based compensation, total revenue, investment and interest income, and other income.

Business Highlights



Gulf of Mexico LNG (GOM), North Pacific Asia LNG (NPA), Gold Singapore (GKS) and Lithium Carbonate Singapore (LCS) futures each reached new quarterly volume highs. Compared with Q2, volume increased 17% for GOM, 19% for NPA, 42% for GKS and 9% for LCS.

Silver Singapore futures traded more than 454,000 contracts in their first full quarter following the May launch.

Expanded market data distribution to Bloomberg in July, completing connectivity to Bloomberg and LSEG, alongside existing distribution through Zema Global and TradingView. Integrated MarketOSTM applications with AbaxxOne on a shared software architecture designed to accelerate new integrations within Abaxx Exchange and beyond.



Subsequent to Quarter End



Appointed Dr. Jeff Currie as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Josh Crumb continues as Chief Executive Officer.

Appointed technology and energy veteran Alison Ford as an independent director and named Mark A. Jacobsen Executive Legal Counsel and Head of Global Governance.

Announced three financially settled LNG futures contracts for launch on November 16, adding currency and contract size options for managing waterborne LNG price risk and expanding the commercial reach of Abaxx's LNG futures suite.

Announced Gold Singapore CNH Cash-Settled futures for launch on November 16, extending the reach of Abaxx's Singapore kilobar gold prices into offshore renminbi markets and supporting their use across major international bullion centers. Through October, second-half trading volume reached 2,310,182 contracts, 105% above the first-half total, exceeding the Company's guidance of 50%–100% half-over-half growth with two months remaining in the year.



Investor Reporting

Beginning with its fourth-quarter 2026 financial results, Abaxx intends to provide initial guidance on net cash usage and milestones toward cash-flow breakeven and introduce additional quarterly operational metrics consistent with those reported by major international exchange operators.

Q3 2026 Earnings and Business Update Call

The Company will host its Q3 2026 Earnings and Business Update webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Prepared remarks will be followed by a live Q&A session. The webcast is available through the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.abaxx.tech under“Events.”

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's third-quarter 2026 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and which are available on SEDAR+ and the Company's investor relations website at investors.abaxx.tech.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarketsTM podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange, abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

Email: ...

Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project”,“intend”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“plan”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“target”,“propose”,“goal”,“objective”,“ongoing”,“potential”,“likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding Abaxx's objectives, future plans, development of its market infrastructure and technology, plans to provide quarterly investor guidance, introduction and timing of implementation of new futures contracts, and anticipated benefits and use cases for Abaxx's futures contracts. Forward- looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: delays in implementation, or failure to implement some or all of the new futures contracts on the expected timeline or at all; risks relating to the global economic climate; the risk that trading volume, average daily volume, and open interest on Abaxx Exchange may not continue to grow, or may decline, if the liquidity- related credits provided under Abaxx's market maker and liquidity provider programs are reduced, discontinued, or otherwise changed, or if market participants who currently trade on Abaxx Exchange in connection with such programs do not continue to trade, or do not increase their trading activity, independently of such programs; changes in market conditions, trading activity and participant responses; failure or delays related to the onboarding of clearing members; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of intellectual property and proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; risks related to operations in foreign jurisdictions; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third-party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+.

In addition, particular assumptions which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include, but are not limited to, Abaxx's assumption that: LNG and international and Chinese domestic gold bullion markets develop as planned and are not materially disrupted; it will be able to successfully implement its recently announced governance and disclosure initiatives; it will be able to prepare and disclose quarterly guidance to investors; market conditions will be supportive and participant demand will be sustained; trading volume and liquidity on Abaxx Exchange will continue to develop over time, independently of its market maker and liquidity provider programs; additional clearing members will complete onboarding and begin clearing activities according to Abaxx's expectations; Abaxx will be able to execute its business plan and growth strategy; Abaxx will retain or successfully replace its key personnel; Abaxx will protect its intellectual property rights; energy and commodity markets will continue to develop according to Abaxx's expectations; collateral use cases for Abaxx's products will develop in line with Abaxx's expectations; the demand for centrally cleared, physically deliverable futures and derivatives will grow as anticipated; regulatory approvals required for Abaxx's products and operations will remain in good standing or will be obtained as required; applicable laws and regulations will not change in a way that adversely affects Abaxx's business, and that its technology, systems and infrastructure will operate as intended without significant failure, security breach or disruption; third-party service providers, clearing and settlement partners and other service providers will continue to perform their obligations and act according to Abaxx's expectations; general economic and capital market conditions, commodity prices, currency exchange rates and the supply chain environment will not deteriorate in a way that materially affects Abaxx or its participants, and that Abaxx's competitive environment will not change materially. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors, risks and assumptions is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represent the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.