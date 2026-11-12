Harrow To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Craig-Hallum 17 th Annual Alpha Select Conference



Format: 1x1 investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Location: New York, NY



2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Format: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET) Location: London, UK



The Jefferies presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Events page of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation. Investors interested in meeting with management during either of these conferences should contact their representative at the sponsoring firm to request a meeting.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and diseases of the retina. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Mike Biega

Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

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617-913-8890