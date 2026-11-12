(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Top Tier Repair Services recommends that Collierville homeowners have their gas fireplaces inspected in the weeks before Thanksgiving to avoid the holiday rush.

A pilot light that won't stay lit can come from a worn thermocouple, a single part a technician can test and replace.

A pop or thump when the burner lights is a sign of delayed ignition, and the fireplace should stay off until a technician services it. Top Tier prices gas log repairs after testing the fireplace on site, so each quote reflects the cause of the problem. Collierville, TN, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Thanksgiving a few weeks away, homeowners lighting their gas fireplaces for the first time this season may find the flame won't stay lit. A gas log set pairs ceramic logs with the gas burner that fuels the flame. Top Tier Repair Services, Inc. (formerly At Home Repair Services) provides gas fireplace repair in Collierville, starting each visit with an on-site test, since a pilot that keeps going out can trace back to the thermocouple, ignition or gas valve. The family-owned company also serves homeowners in nearby Germantown and East Memphis. “When a fireplace keeps going out right before the holidays, it's frustrating, and it's natural to wonder whether it's safe to use,” said Joe Shenouda, CEO of Top Tier Repair Services.“Homeowners don't have to figure it out alone. Our technicians track down the cause and make sure the fireplace is ready to gather around when family comes over.” What are the signs a gas fireplace in Collierville needs repair? A relight or new batteries will fix some gas fireplace problems. If the problem comes back after both, the fireplace needs a repair visit. The table below matches each symptom to its likely cause and how a technician repairs it.

What the fireplace is doing What it points to What the visit does Pilot lights, then dies the moment you let go of the knob Worn or sooted thermocouple Test the thermocouple output, then clean or replace it Pilot stays lit, but the main burner won't come on or drops out Thermopile, wall-switch wiring or gas valve Test the thermopile, and check the switch circuit and valve Pilot flame is weak or yellow Dust or spider webs in the pilot assembly Clean the pilot orifice and recheck the flame Pilot goes out when the furnace or a fan starts Draft or pressure problem at the vent or in the room Check the venting and the room's air supply Soot on the logs or glass, or uneven flames A shifted log or blocked burner ports Reset the logs and clear the ports A pop or thump when the burner lights Delayed ignition from clogged ports or low gas pressure Clean the burner and check the gas pressure Won't light by remote, even with new batteries in the remote and receiver A failed receiver or ignition control Test the receiver and controls, and replace the failed part Hasn't run for a full season or more Debris in the pilot assembly or air in the gas line Clear the pilot and run a full system check





A gas smell that lingers, or that shows up while the fireplace is off, should be treated as an emergency.

“If you smell gas, don't try to troubleshoot it or relight anything,” Shenouda said.“Get everyone out of the house and call 911 or the gas company once you're outside. When they say it's safe to go back in, have a qualified technician come out to repair the problem.”

Can a gas fireplace repair be quoted from a photo?

A fireplace that won't stay lit can have several causes, including the pilot sensor, the wall-switch wiring or the gas valve. Those parts sit beneath the logs or behind the lower panel, so a technician has to test them with the fireplace running to find the one that failed.

Each gas log repair visit includes a full diagnosis, from the pilot and ignition through to the burner. Technicians also check the logs and the gas connections, since a misplaced log or a loose fitting can cause problems of its own. At the end of the visit, the technician lights the fireplace with the homeowner and explains how to turn it on and off.

Why is my gas log fireplace in Collierville making a popping noise?

A popping or thumping sound as a gas log fireplace lights points to delayed ignition. Gas flows for a second or two before the flame reaches it, and the small buildup catches all at once. Partly blocked burner ports, low gas pressure or a log that has shifted over the burner can all cause the delay. The buildup can get worse over time and may damage the fireplace, so it should stay off until it's repaired.

During a Collierville gas log fireplace repai visit, Top Tier Repair Services technicians clear the ports, check the gas pressure and confirm the burner lights smoothly.

When should you book a gas log repair in Collierville, Germantown or East Memphis before winter?

Booking early helps homeowners avoid longer wait times as heating calls pick up. It's especially useful for anyone expecting guests or who has moved into a home with an unfamiliar gas fireplace, since it leaves time to order parts if a repair is needed.

If a fireplace keeps going out, Top Tier Repair Services advises turning off the gas at the valve and leaving it off until a technician inspects it. The same advice applies to homeowners in East Memphis or those looking for gas log fireplace repair in Germantow.

Who handles gas log fireplace issues in the Collierville to Germantown corridor?

Top Tier Repair Services is a licensed and insured company headquartered in Collierville, with a second office in East Memphis. Its service area follows the Highway 72 corridor through Piperton and Germantown, and it holds a 5.0-star rating from 261 Google reviews as of November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About Gas Fireplace Repair in Collierville

Question: Why does my gas fireplace pilot light keep going out in Collierville?

Answer: A pilot light goes out when the safety sensor in its flame stops reading heat and closes the gas valve. A worn thermocouple, dust collected over the summer or a chimney downdraft on a vented fireplace can each cause it. If the pilot keeps going out after a relight, a technician can test the sensor on site to find which part has failed.

Question: Who can fix an uneven or weak flame on a gas fireplace in Collierville?

Answer: A gas log repair technician. A healthy flame spreads evenly across the logs, with blue at its base and a steady pilot. When the flame burns lopsided, leaves soot or the pilot looks weak and yellow, the technician checks the log placement, burner ports and pilot assembly.

Question: Can I get my gas fireplace repaired in Collierville this week?

Answer: Availability shifts during the heating season, so the quickest way to find out is to call a repair company and describe what the fireplace is doing. Mentioning whether it uses a knob or a remote helps the technician prepare. Top Tier Repair Services takes calls and texts at (901) 350-1804 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with weekend hours from noon to 4 p.m. reserved for emergencies.

About Top Tier Repair Services, Inc.

Top Tier Repair Services is a small, family-owned business based in Collierville, Tennessee, proudly serving local homeowners and businesses. Licensed and insured, we offer a wide range of services, including gas log fireplace & lanterns service, hot tub repair, drywall, painting, carpentry, flooring, door repairs, fence and deck repairs, and handyman services. With over 25 years of experience, we're committed to quality workmanship, dependable service, and treating every customer with fairness and respect. Call or text 901-350-1804 to discuss your next project.

CONTACT: Ujala Qazi Zen Media...