GXO and Apptronik Expand Partnership to Scale Humanoid Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies sign letter of intent to expand operational trials of Apollo humanoid robots; develop framework for commercial deployment through an innovative Robotics-as-a-Service model

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with AI-powered robotics company Apptronik to expand development of Apptronik technology for deployment at scale through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.

“Humanoid robots are the latest evolution of intelligent automation, and their increasing dexterity will make them one of the most transformative applications of physical AI in logistics,” said GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher.“GXO has deep experience turning advanced automation into operational value at scale. Our expanded work with Apptronik builds on that expertise as we identify and scale the applications where humanoids can deliver the greatest impact for our customers and team members.”

“We started working with GXO in 2024, and through our partnership we're defining what it takes to put humanoid robots to work in logistics - measured against real operational KPIs in live facilities, and delivering real value. GXO has the network and the operating discipline to take this technology to real scale, across one of the largest logistics footprints in the world,” said Jeff Cardenas, CEO and co-founder of Apptronik.“Our expanded partnership with GXO shows what's possible when you pair a leading logistics provider with robots designed from the start for thoughtful collaboration with people.”

Under the agreement, GXO and Apptronik will expand joint trials of Apollo in live operations across a range of warehouse workflows, including goods-to-person and person-to-goods picking, case and tote movement, packing and sortation. Beginning in 2027, the trials will validate the safety, security and technical requirements for scaled deployment – with each use case assessed and sequenced against jointly agreed productivity, safety and operational KPIs – and demonstrate how humanoids can work alongside existing automation and GXO team members.

Subject to the success of the deployments and the ability to meet agreed performance, safety and operational KPIs, the companies intend to progress toward global rollout of up to 1,000 Apollo humanoid robots over the next four years, with initial deployment in North America in late 2027. The commercial framework is expected to follow a RaaS structure, allowing GXO to scale humanoid deployment through a flexible, service-based offering.

Building on Shared Progress

GXO and Apptronik's partnership began in 2024 with a proof-of-concept program to develop practical applications for the Apollo humanoid in a warehouse environment. Earlier this year, Apollo wrapped a successful pilot deployment with GXO in the U.S. focused on autonomous picking for small consumer goods. Additionally, Apptronik and GXO have conducted data collection and live autonomous evaluations on more than 50 different logistics tasks in Apptronik's Robot Park humanoid robot training facility.

Apollo is designed to perform repetitive, physically demanding tasks in warehouse environments. The technology is expected to help address labor availability, improve throughput and uptime, and enable employees to focus on higher-value activities.

GXO has a long track record of testing and scaling advanced automation, robotics and AI across its global network. The expanded relationship with Apptronik paves the way for humans and humanoids to work together at scale.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Apptronik

Apptronik is a human-centered physical AI company developing AI-powered robots to support humanity in every facet of life. Our humanoid robot, Apollo, is designed to collaborate thoughtfully with humans-initially in critical industries such as manufacturing and logistics, with future applications in healthcare, the home, and beyond. Apollo is the culmination of more than a decade of development, drawing on Apptronik's extensive work on 15 previous robots, including NASA's Valkyrie robot. Apptronik started out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin and has nearly 500 employees. Learn more at apptronik.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“should,”“will,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target,”“trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: economic conditions generally; supply chain challenges, including labor shortages; competition and pricing pressures; our ability to align our investments in capital assets, including equipment, service centers and warehouses, to our respective customers' demands; our ability to successfully integrate and realize anticipated benefits, synergies, cost savings and profit improvement opportunities with respect to acquired companies, including the acquisition of Wincanton; acquisitions may be unsuccessful or result in other risks or developments that adversely affect our financial condition and results; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; our indebtedness; our ability to raise debt and equity capital; litigation; labor matters, including our ability to manage its subcontractors, and risks associated with labor disputes at our customers' facilities and efforts by labor organizations to organize its employees; risks associated with defined benefit plans for our current and former employees; our ability to attract or retain necessary talent; the increased costs associated with labor; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; fluctuations in customer confidence and spending; issues related to our intellectual property rights; governmental regulation, including environmental laws, trade compliance laws, as well as changes in international trade policies and tax regimes; governmental or political actions, including the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; damage to our reputation; a material disruption of our operations; the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; failure in properly handling the inventory of our customers; the impact of potential cyber-attacks and information technology or data security breaches; and the inability to implement technology initiatives or business systems successfully; our ability to achieve Environmental, Social and Governance goals; and a determination by the IRS that the distribution or certain related spin-off transactions should be treated as taxable transactions. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

GXO Media Contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

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Kathleen Juviler

+1 203-921-9121

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Apptronik Media Contact

Liz Clinkenbeard

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GXO and Apptronik Expand Partnership to Scale Humanoid Deployment