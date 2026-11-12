NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Revenue Growth Of 9.3% And Gross Margin Expansion To 50.5%
|NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
ASSETS
|
September 30, 2026
| As of
June 30, 2026
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$19,697,789
|$27,123,955
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $161,853 and $48,606
|9,144,194
|10,286,342
|Contract assets, net of allowance of $0 and $10
|18,977,455
|16,240,564
|Other current assets
|4,160,460
|3,210,315
|Total current assets
|$ 51,979,898
|$ 56,861,176
|Contract assets, net - long term
|2,483,199
|2,467,018
|Property and equipment, net
|5,550,633
|5,683,502
|Right of use assets - operating leases
|795,642
|831,196
|Other assets
|7,242
|7,241
|Other intangible assets, net
|3,619,868
|2,686,392
|Goodwill
|9,302,524
|9,302,524
|Total assets
|$ 73,739,006
|$ 77,839,049
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$7,276,077
|$8,708,029
|Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases
|8,139,155
|8,187,170
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|499,603
|447,332
|Contract liabilities
|6,941,958
|10,287,225
|Total current liabilities
|$ 22,856,793
|$ 27,629,756
|Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities
|174,082
|212,982
|Operating lease obligations; less current maturities
|260,146
|428,491
|Total liabilities
|$ 23,291,021
|$ 28,271,229
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized;
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 18,000,000 shares authorized; 12,910,343 shares issued and 11,971,312 outstanding as of September 30, 2026, 12,825,028 shares issued and 11,885,997 outstanding as of June 30, 2026
|129,106
|128,253
|Additional paid-in-capital
|130,276,620
|130,188,049
|Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026)
|(3,920,856)
|(3,920,856)
|Accumulated deficit
|(38,175,758)
|(38,338,727)
|Other comprehensive loss
|(46,295,697)
|(46,462,794)
|Total NetSol stockholders' equity
|$ 42,013,415
|$ 41,593,925
|Non-controlling interest
|8,434,570
|7,973,895
|Total stockholders' equity
|$ 50,447,985
|$ 49,567,820
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$ 73,739,006
|$ 77,839,049
|Schedule 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net Revenues:
|License fees
|549,263
|72,225
|Subscription and support
|9,505,208
|8,960,555
|Services
|6,357,989
|5,979,143
|Total net revenues
|$ 16,412,460
|$ 15,011,923
|Cost of revenues
|$ 8,131,365
|$ 9,099,933
|Gross profit
|$ 8,281,095
|$ 5,911,990
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,700,709
|7,536,353
|Research and development cost
|171,626
|214,343
|Total operating expenses
|$ 7,872,335
|$ 7,750,696
|Income (loss) from operations
|$ 408,760
|($ 1,838,706 )
|Other income and (expenses)
|Interest expense
|(111,360)
|(174,611)
|Interest income
|301,068
|280,974
|Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions
|(6,811)
|(286,917)
|Other income
|47,677
|17,670
|Total other income (expenses)
|$ 230,574
|($ 162,884 )
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|$ 639,334
|($ 2,001,590 )
|Income tax provision
|(105,126)
|(215,775)
|Net income (loss)
|$ 534,208
|($ 2,217,365 )
|Non-controlling interest
|(371,239)
|(139,923)
|Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol
|$ 162,969
|($ 2,357,288 )
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$0.01
|($0.21)
|Diluted
|$0.01
|($0.21)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
|11,906,981
|11,429,695
|Diluted
|11,926,869
|11,429,695
|Schedule 3: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|534,208
|(2,217,365)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|332,284
|324,606
|Provision for bad debts
|112,794
|(1,583)
|Gain on sale of assets
|(46,594)
|(16,613)
|Stock based compensation
|102,900
|145,400
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,105,032
|1,218,992
|Contract assets
|(2,639,619)
|4,282,495
|Other current assets
|(172,448)
|(323,491)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,476,931)
|1,176,241
|Contract liabilities
|(3,407,627)
|714,879
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|($ 5,556,001 )
|$ 5,303,561
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(976,009)
|(485,281)
|Sales of property and equipment
|46,594
|16,687
|Investment in associates
|0
|25,396
|Increase in intangible assets
|(1,001,481)
|0
|Net cash used in investing activities
|($ 1,930,896 )
|($ 443,198 )
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of subsidiary options
|20,292
|64,147
|Proceeds from bank loans
|0
|242,421
|Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net
|(119,298)
|(115,350)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|($ 99,006 )
|$ 191,218
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|159,737
|281,093
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|($ 7,426,166 )
|$ 5,332,674
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|27,123,955
|17,357,944
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$ 19,697,789
|$ 22,690,618
|Schedule 4: Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol
|$162,969
|($2,357,288)
|Non-controlling interest
|371,239
|139,923
|Income taxes
|105,126
|215,775
|Depreciation and amortization
|332,284
|324,606
|Interest expense
|111,360
|174,611
|Interest (income)
|(301,068)
|(280,974)
|EBITDA
|$ 781,910
|($ 1,783,347 )
|Add back:
|Currency exchange (gain) loss
|6,811
|286,917
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|102,900
|145,400
|Adjusted EBITDA, gross
|$ 891,621
|($ 1,351,030 )
|Less non-controlling interest (a)
|(406,674)
|(305,661)
|Adjusted EBITDA, net
|$ 484,947
|($ 1,656,691 )
|(a) The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows:
|Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|$371,239
|$139,923
|Income Taxes
|25,391
|39,805
|Depreciation and amortization
|72,671
|75,085
|Interest expense
|33,855
|48,827
|Interest (income)
|(93,372)
|(79,772)
|EBITDA
|$ 409,784
|$ 223,868
|Add back:
|Currency exchange (gain) loss
|(3,110)
|81,793
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|0
|0
|Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest
|$ 406,674
|$ 305,661
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