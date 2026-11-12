Manitoba Gets Ready To Round Up And Win Big With Its Inaugural Great Twine Round-Up Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARMEN, Manitoba, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms celebrates the launch of Manitoba's first-ever Great Twine Round-Up Contest. From November 1, 2026 until May 31, 2027, Manitoba farmers, ranchers and other residents of all ages can participate by rounding up bags of clean, used plastic baler twine for recycling, and dropping them off at participating Cleanfarms collection sites across the province.

This Manitoba contest is based on a similar, highly popular Great Twine Round-Up Contest in Alberta, now in its third, great year in that province.

“We are excited to launch this contest focused on further boosting plastic baler twine recycling in Manitoba,” says Cleanfarms Executive Director Shane Hedderson.“This is one part of a larger network of recycling opportunities here that extends to grain bags and crop input packaging, so it's a tremendous opportunity to see continued growth in this important area of agricultural producer responsibility.”

Duncan Morrison, Executive Director of the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association adds:“We're pleased to support this initiative from Cleanfarms. Manitoba farmers are always interested in programs and efforts that go back to bettering the local agricultural community.”

Participants take a selfie with their bag(s) at their collection site to submit with contact information at GreatTwineRoundUp.ca. Each entry earns a chance at winning one of four $3,000 cash prizes for their local 4-H club or Manitoba-based ag charity of choice.

KEY DATES FOR ALBERTA PRIZES

- Early-bird entry deadline: January 31, 2027.

- Early-bird prize draw: February 8, 2027 (winners notified by February 19, 2027).

- Final entry deadline: May 31, 2027.

- Final prize draw: June 7, 2027 (winners notified by June 14, 2027).

For a full list of Manitoba collection sites and contest rules, visit GreatTwineRoundUp.ca.

ABOUT CLEANFARMS

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Media contact:

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications (and Media)

... (647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at