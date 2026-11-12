Mondrio Raises $3.75 Million Round Led By Heartcore Capital For Its Agentic Pricing Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mondrio's Agentic Pricing Platform Enables B2B Companies to Build and Scale Their Pricing Capabilities With Expert Support Where Needed

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondrio, the agentic B2B pricing management platform that turns insights into revenue, today announced a $3.75 million round led by Heartcore Capital. Pretiosum VC, Hersir Ventures, Cambrena Capital and Momo VC joined the round, along with angel investors who have built and led companies in pricing, CPQ, AI and payments. The funding will expand Mondrio's AI and engineering teams, grow its team of pricing experts and strengthen its commercial presence in the U.S. and Europe.

Mondrio's platform helps businesses build the pricing team of 2030, where AI agents handle much of the day-to-day work across pricing strategy and deal execution, freeing human teams to focus on strategic decisions. Companies can equip their existing pricing teams with AI-powered capabilities or tap into Mondrio's pricing experts where needed.

The platform continuously analyzes product changes, customer behavior, competitive intelligence and market signals to proactively identify pricing opportunities and recommend strategic changes. It also provides quote and discount guidance while automating quoting and approvals. Insights from individual deals feed back into pricing strategy, creating a continuous feedback loop that enables businesses to adapt their pricing as quickly as products, markets and customer needs evolve. As AI accelerates product development, Mondrio helps ensure pricing and monetization keep pace rather than becoming the next bottleneck to growth.

“AI is moving beyond answering questions to proactively identifying opportunities and taking action,” said Gregor Biljardt, Mondrio's co-founder and CEO.“For the first time, we can build agents that combine quantitative data with qualitative insights, such as customer conversations and market feedback, opening up entirely new possibilities for how companies make pricing decisions.”

Mondrio's platform consists of two complementary products:



Pricing Studio (pricing design): Helps companies design and optimize packaging, pricing models and price levels. Deal Engine (pricing execution): Brings pricing intelligence into every quote, negotiation and renewal, providing guidance on discounts and negotiations and automating quoting and approvals within predefined guardrails.

The Pace of Business Has Changed. Pricing Must Too.

AI has accelerated the pace of innovation in B2B, making pricing and monetization the next bottleneck to growth. Companies and their competitors are launching new features, products and business models faster than traditional pricing processes can keep up, with one-off pricing reviews becoming outdated within weeks.

The economics have changed too. B2B software companies traditionally enjoyed high gross margins and low marginal costs, making almost any price point profitable. With AI, every interaction can carry a meaningful variable cost, and companies that get pricing wrong risk losing money on their most innovative products.

Yet most companies aren't equipped to respond. Roughly three-quarters of software companies lack a centralized pricing function, according to McKinsey, while those with dedicated teams often struggle to keep pace with the growing volume and complexity of pricing decisions.

The shift toward AI-powered pricing is already underway. A recent McKinsey surve of more than 400 B2B pricing executives found that 65% to 85% of organizations expect to adopt generative or agentic AI in pricing within the next one to three years, up from 10% to 30% today. Yet only 5% to 10% have fully scaled agentic AI in any pricing use case.

At the same time, AI is transforming how businesses buy. According to G2's 2026 Buyer Behavior Report, more than 80% of B2B software buyers have used AI chatbots to source software recommendations in the past two years. As AI agents evolve from researching and comparing solutions toward requesting quotes and negotiating terms, buyers will become increasingly informed and sophisticated. Sellers that fail to keep pace risk being outmatched by buyers armed with better information, stronger negotiating positions and AI-powered tools.

“We're moving toward a world where AI agents represent both buyers and sellers, transforming how products are discovered, priced and purchased,” said Godard Abel, CEO of G2 and investor in Mondrio.“Companies will need to make pricing decisions continuously and engage directly with AI-powered buyers. Mondrio is building for that future.”

Mondrio is building for both sides of this shift. Its platform makes pricing workflows agentic, continuously turning product changes, customer behavior and market signals into pricing recommendations and execution. At the same time, it prepares businesses to engage both human buyers and AI agents, ensuring their pricing capabilities evolve as quickly as the markets they operate in.

Heartcore Leads, Pricing Veterans Join

Mondrio shares Heartcore Capital's ambition to build a global category leader rooted in both Europe and the U.S., a transatlantic focus that matches Mondrio's teams in Amsterdam and San Francisco.

“Most companies set a price once, refresh it through an expensive consulting project every few years, and leave money on the table in between. But AI is making that model untenable,” said Yacine Ghalim, partner at Heartcore Capital.“Mondrio turns pricing into a continuous function. We believe every B2B software company will run pricing as a core, continuous discipline, and Mondrio is building the platform to make that possible.”

The company's impressive roster of angel investors includes years of experience spanning pricing, CPQ, AI, and payments, with sharp expertise that understands how the future of pricing should look.

“The next competitive advantage in B2B lies in the speed of pricing adaptation,” said Onno Oldeman, former Managing Partner at Simon-Kucher and investor in Mondrio.“How quickly can you monetize innovation, respond to changing market conditions, and implement pricing decisions? AI is redefining what is possible, enabling pricing teams to shift from periodic analysis to proactive, data-driven decision-making at scale. Mondrio is at the forefront of this transformation.”

“Having lived through CPQ from legacy SaaS CPQ to AI-native CPQ, I think the same break is happening in pricing, and Mondrio is the team I'd bet on to lead it,” said Joachim Klein, chief operating officer at Threekit.

Scaling AI Agents and the Experts Behind Them

Biljardt and fellow co-founder Joep van den Nieuwenhoff founded Mondrio in 2026 after more than 20 years of combined experience advising tech companies on pricing across Europe and the U.S. Over that time, they saw the shelf life of even the most carefully crafted pricing strategies shrink dramatically as markets and products evolved faster.

Mondrio replaces one-off pricing work with a continuous capability that evolves alongside a company's products, markets and customers. The company plans to put its funding toward three priorities:



Product development: Growing its AI and engineering teams to advance its agents, synthetic customer capabilities and the link between pricing strategy and deal execution.

Pricing expertise: Mondrio plans to significantly grow its workforce across both offices over the next year, adding pricing architects who work directly with customers and whose expertise shapes Mondrio's AI models. Go-to-market expansion: Deepening relationships with B2B technology companies and private equity firms in the U.S. and Europe, and laying the groundwork to serve manufacturing and professional services firms as AI reshapes how those industries make money.



“Pricing strategy and execution have traditionally lived in separate systems. But a pricing strategy only creates value when it's put into practice,” said van den Nieuwenhoff, who is also chief commercial officer.“By connecting pricing design with quoting, negotiations and billing, we can help companies execute their strategies consistently and continuously improve based on real-world outcomes.”

About Mondrio

Mondrio helps B2B companies set the right price for every product and every deal. Its agentic pricing management platform pairs AI agents that handle routine pricing work with on-demand pricing experts. Mondrio connects pricing strategy with sales execution, so lessons from every quote, negotiation and renewal shape how a company prices its products to keep pace with markets and customers. Founded in 2026 by pricing veterans with more than 30 years of combined experience advising tech companies, Mondrio is backed by Heartcore Capital and has teams in San Francisco and Amsterdam. Learn more at mondrio.io.

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