OKYO Pharma To Participate In 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London
The Leadership team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Jefferies representative.
About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Lead candidate, urcosimod for neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), recently announced first patients enrolled in Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.
Investor inquiries or meeting requests :
OKYO Pharma Ltd
Paul Spencer
Business Development and Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 495 2379
Email: ...
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