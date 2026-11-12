Evidence Design Helps Launch The Samuel Oschin Air And Space Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Brooklyn-based exhibition planning and design studio shapes the immersive visitor experience around flight, space exploration, and the science behind both.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evidence Design, the lead exhibition planning and design studio for the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, celebrates the center's November 13, 2026, opening at the California Science Center. The new 200,000-square-foot expansion nearly doubles the Science Center's exhibition space and is the permanent home for Space Shuttle Endeavour, the only place in the world to see a complete, authentic Space Shuttle system displayed in a vertical, 20-story launch position.







Space Shuttle Endeavour in launch position in the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery. PHOTO: California Science Center

Enlisted in 2012, the Evidence Design team, led by partners Jack Pascarosa, AIA, and Shari Berman, provided comprehensive interpretive master planning, exhibit design, and building integration services for the exhibitions and extensive air and spacecraft collection. Working closely with the California Science Center and project architect ZGF, Evidence helped shape the visitor experience around the vertical display of Endeavour, creating an integrated, seamless, and powerful experience.

Evidence Design has been an outstanding partner-working with the Science Center team to create an unparalleled educational experience that will inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers. They have shared our passion and commitment to make the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center a memorable and engaging hands-on experience based on sound science and engineering. Throughout the many years of working together and facing numerous challenges, Evidence Design has shown creativity and commitment to the Science Center's vision. Jeffery Rudolph, president and CEO of the California Science Center.

Evidence Design, Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, Kent Kresa Space Gallery, Korean Air Aviation Gallery

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center opens to the public on November 13, 2026, at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, Los Angeles.

About Evidence Design

Evidence Design is an award-winning museum planning and exhibit design studio creating new directions in spatial communication and learning for over 25 years. Its multidisciplinary team includes architects, industrial designers, graphic designers, and content specialists who plan and design museum exhibitions and other dynamic information environments.

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Shari Berman

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