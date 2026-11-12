25 Companies Named To Fortune World's Best Workplaces List, Based On Over 9 Million Surveys

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Great Place To Work identified the 25 winners on this year's list, representing the experiences of more than 23 million employees worldwide.

Oakland, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work ®, the global authority on workplace culture, and Fortune Media announce the winners of this year's Fortune World's Best WorkplacesTM List.

Companies on this list are remarkable for delivering an exceptional employee experience despite the challenges of global scale and complexity. To be eligible for the list, organizations must have 5,000 or more global employees.

Companies earned a higher rank for outperforming their peers both in their local markets and globally on measures of employee trust, pride, and camaraderie. Rankings were based on over 9 million employee surveys conducted in 2025 and 2026, representing the experiences of more than 23 million employees worldwide.

Here are the 25 companies that made this year's list:

HiltonCiscoAccentureMarriott InternationalAbbVieDHLTPSalesforceStrykerSiemens HealthineersAllianzSpecsaversMetLifeHyattHiltiMicron TechnologyExperianCadenceSC JohnsonAlshaya GroupCrowdStrikeViatrisDowWorld Wide TechnologyTrek Bicycle

Learn more about this list and read our profile on Cisco and how it is reimagining leadership for the AI era.

“Trust in the organization is the most valuable asset on your books,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“You can't buy it or steal it, copy it from your competitors, or replace it with AI. You have to earn it, each and every day, by showing up for your people. These companies prove that building trust is a proven way to grow in a highly unpredictable world.”

This year's list also reveals notable continuity amid profound change in the world of work. Fortune says nearly half of the 25 companies have appeared on the list every year for the past five years, spanning a period marked by the post-pandemic reset, changing expectations around where and how people work, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change.

“What is striking is the staying power of so many companies on this year's Fortune World's Best Workplaces list,” said Ashleigh Nghiem, global lists director, Fortune.“Their continued presence demonstrates an ability to evolve through change without losing the qualities that make them exceptional. At the same time, this year's newcomers - from hospitality and retail to semiconductors and technology - show there is no single model for becoming one of the world's best workplaces.”

About the Fortune World's Best WorkplacesTM

Great Place To Work selected the World's Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing more than 9 million confidential survey responses, representing the experiences of over 23 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five national Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2025 or early 2026, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

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About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

CONTACT: Kim Peters Great Place To Work (415) 844-2574...