Aavantgarde To Present Progress Toward The First Treatment For Usher Syndrome Type 1B At EYENOVATE And Floretina 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), the clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) using its proprietary dual-AAV technologies, today announced upcoming presentations at EYENOVATE (FLORetina pre-event focusing on ophthalmic innovation, biotechnology, emerging therapies, industry developments, investment and regulatory perspectives) and the FLORetina-ICOOR 2026 Meeting, taking place in Florence, Italy, from 3-6 December 2026.

AAVantgarde will feature in three presentations across the two events, highlighting clinical progress in Usher syndrome type 1B (USH1B) and the company's approach to developing innovative therapies for inherited retinal disorders, including Stargardt disease.

At EYENOVATE, on 3 December, Professor Francesca Simonelli, Principal Investigator of the LUCE-1 trial, will present clinical updates from the ongoing LUCE-1 Phase I/II trial (NCT06591793), evaluating AAVantgarde's dual-AAV MYO7A gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa associated with Usher syndrome type 1B.

Also at EYENOVATE, Natalia Misciattelli, CEO of AAVantgarde, will present the company's perspective on transforming the lives of patients with inherited retinal diseases through innovative therapies for Stargardt disease and Usher 1B.

At FLORetina-ICOOR 2026, Professor Simonelli will deliver a further presentation on our dual-AAV gene therapy program for MYO7A-associated Usher syndrome type 1B, discussing clinical experience and future perspectives.

Presentations details:

EYENOVATE – 3 December 2026 / Session 6: IRDs: single gene, gene agnostic, cell therapy or oral. The ways to emerge from inevitable blindness (14:45 – 16:45 h)



Clinical updates on the ongoing LUCE Phase I/II Trial: a first dual AAV MYO7A gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa associated with Usher Syndrome type 1B

Presenter: Prof. Francesca Simonelli

Sub-Session 6: Data first: clinical trial results and scientific innovation Transforming the lives of IRD patients by delivering therapies for Stargardt and Usher 1B

Presenter: Natalia Misciattelli, AAVantgarde Bio

Sub-Session 6: The companies' perspective

FLORetina-ICOOR – 4 December 2026

Gene Therapy for MYO7A in Usher Syndrome Type 1B: Clinical Experience and Future Perspectives

Presenter: Prof. Francesca Simonelli

Session: Inherited Retinal Dystrophies: From Precision Diagnosis to Emerging Therapies

Time: 15:20–15:25 CET



AAVantgarde will also be available for partnering and scientific discussions throughout the congress.

About AAVantgarde

AAVantgarde is a clinical stage, biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases. The company's lead programs target Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa due to Usher syndrome type 1B, two severe, inherited retinal diseases with no approved treatments. With a strong foundation in translational science and a commitment to clinical excellence, AAVantgarde is working to bring transformative therapies to patients. For more information, please visit:

Media Contact:

Barnaby Pickering – Director, 59 North Communications

Barnaby.Pickering@59north.bio