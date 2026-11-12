Vatrer Power Announces 2026 Black Friday And Thanksgiving Lifepo4 Battery Deals With Savings Up To $2,400

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Holiday promotion brings savings on lithium batteries for golf carts, RVs, solar energy storage, and marine applications, alongside seasonal giveaways and shopping rewards.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vatrer Power, a provider of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery solutions, has announced its 2026 Thanksgiving and Black Friday promotion, offering holiday savings across its lithium battery and power accessory lineup. With discounts of up to $2,400 on selected products, the event gives customers an opportunity to upgrade their power systems for recreational travel, electric mobility, and off-grid energy needs.

The seasonal promotion includes several of Vatrer's popular battery models, including high-capacity golf cart batteries, self-heating RV batteries, and smart solar storage solutions. Additional giveaways and shopping rewards bring further value to the event. Customers can explore the featured products and holiday offers through the Vatrer Power Thanksgiving and Black Friday sale.









Lithium Battery Upgrades for Golf Carts

Golf cart batteries are among the main categories in the sale, with Vatrer's 36V, 48V, and 72V LiFePO4 options addressing different vehicle configurations and power requirements.

The Vatrer 48V 105Ah lithium golf cart battery provides 5.376 kWh of energy capacity and a driving range of up to 50 miles (80 km). For users seeking additional capacity, the Vatrer 48V 150Ah lithium golf cart battery offers 7.68 kWh and a range of up to 70 miles (113 km).

Designed for compatible lead-acid-to-lithium conversions, selected Vatrer golf cart battery kits include charging equipment, LCD displays, and smart monitoring features. These solutions help owners reduce routine battery maintenance while supporting everyday transportation, recreational driving, and longer trips around golf courses or residential communities.

Self-Heating RV Batteries for Extended Off-Grid Travel

For RV owners and camping enthusiasts, the promotion includes high-capacity LiFePO4 batteries designed to support lighting, refrigeration, onboard appliances, and other essential equipment when shore power is unavailable.

The Vatrer 12V 300Ah self-heating lithium battery delivers 3.84 kWh of capacity, while the Vatrer 12V 460Ah self-heating lithium battery offers 5.888 kWh. Both incorporate Bluetooth monitoring and integrated self-heating technology to support battery charging in colder conditions.

These features are particularly valuable for travelers planning extended RV stays, seasonal camping trips, or off-grid adventures where temperature changes and available battery capacity influence daily energy use. The larger-capacity options also allow users to store more energy in a single battery, simplifying certain installations while supporting longer periods away from conventional power connections.

Smart Energy Storage for Homes, Cabins, and Off-Grid Systems

The Black Friday lineup also includes Vatrer 48V 100Ah server rack LiFePO4 batteries, each providing 5.12 kWh of energy storage capacity. Selected configurations offer Bluetooth monitoring, Wi-Fi connectivity, and self-heating technology, combining flexible energy storage with convenient battery management.

Designed for compatible solar and off-grid power systems, these batteries allow users to monitor battery performance and expand storage capacity as their electricity requirements evolve. Applications include residential solar installations, home backup systems, and remote cabins or cottages where stored energy plays an important role in daily power availability.

The promotion also includes complimentary server racks with qualifying multi-battery purchases, offering added value for customers planning larger energy storage installations.

Marine Batteries and Power Accessories Complete the Lineup

For boating and fishing enthusiasts, Vatrer's promotional range includes the Vatrer 12V 100Ah Group 24 lithium battery and Vatrer 24V 200Ah lithium battery, designed to support compatible trolling motors and onboard electrical systems.

Compared with conventional lead-acid alternatives, LiFePO4 batteries offer advantages in weight, usable capacity, and reduced routine maintenance. These characteristics make them a practical consideration for anglers and boat owners seeking dependable power for extended time on the water.

The sale also covers Vatrer lithium battery chargers, DC-DC power converters, and pure sine wave inverters, giving customers access to supporting equipment for battery upgrades and power system configurations.

Additional Black Friday Giveaways and Shopping Rewards

Beyond product discounts, Vatrer's holiday campaign offers additional opportunities for customers to receive promotional benefits.

Facebook and YouTube giveaways offer prizes with a combined value of $4,500. Customers can also earn Energy Cubes by subscribing, sharing the promotional page, and adding products to their shopping carts. These rewards can be exchanged for coupons, accessories, or opportunities to win additional prizes.

Vatrer also offers free shipping, a 30-day price guarantee, and seven-day free returns, adding further convenience and value for customers planning a battery upgrade.

Through its Thanksgiving and Black Friday promotion, Vatrer aims to make LiFePO4 battery upgrades more accessible while helping customers find practical power solutions suited to their activities and long-term energy requirements.

Explore the full range of holiday deals and find the right battery upgrade at the Vatrer Power. If you are in Canada, you can visit Vatrer Canada to participate in the same seasonal promotion through the Canadian online store.

About Vatrer Power(Powering Life, Whenever, Wherever)

Vatrer Power specializes in LiFePO4 lithium batteries and energy solutions for golf carts, RVs, camping, off-grid solar storage, marine applications, and home backup power. With roots in battery manufacturing, the brand combines practical design, smart technology, and continuous product improvement to deliver reliable, easy-to-use energy solutions at accessible prices. Focused on long-term value and real-world applications, Vatrer aims to make dependable power part of everyday life, helping customers enjoy greater freedom, convenience, and peace of mind.

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