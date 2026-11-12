KFC Brings The Doom: New Marvel-Inspired Menu Lands In Canada Ahead Of Marvel Studios'“Avengers: Doomsday”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans Across Canada Can Experience Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday" Beyond the Theatres with Doctor Doom-Inspired Menu Items, Packaging, Exclusive Collectibles and More



About the Collaboration: KFC is celebrating its biggest global collaboration ever at the heart of culture and fandom, uniting the most iconic chicken brand with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) newest villain, Doctor Doom, available in 100+ countries.

What's Included: The collaboration will include limited-edition Doctor Doom-inspired menu items, from themed burgers and signature sauces to limited-edition“Avengers: Doomsday”-branded packaging and premium collectibles, all designed to transport customers to the MCU. Global Availability: This is KFC's biggest collaboration to date, as more than 100 countries will roll out the“Doomified” menu through January. Select market offerings may vary; collectible figurines available in designated regions while supplies last.



TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC today announced its boldest collaboration yet with Marvel Studios'“Avengers: Doomsday,” in theatres December 18. It unites the most iconic chicken brand with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) newest villain – Doctor Doom – around a new menu worthy of his name.

Available beginning November 23 through January 3, KFC's new Doctor Doom-inspired menu includes a lineup of limited-time food and drinks, packaging, and exclusive Marvel-inspired KFC collectible figurines, all designed to transport fans to the MCU.

“KFC Canada is bringing fans closer to the MCU with a limited-time Doctor Doom-inspired menu that is bold as the character behind it,” said Katherine Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC Canada.“This collaboration goes beyond a menu tie-in. It puts KFC at the center of one of the world's most anticipated cultural moments, pairing the flavours guests crave with the fandom and energy of Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday.' Doctor Doom is iconic, commanding and impossible to ignore – and that is exactly the kind of experience we want to deliver for our guests."

By joining forces with MCU fandom, KFC is giving the community an opportunity to celebrate two cultural icons and build on the anticipation for Marvel Studios'“Avengers: Doomsday,” which brings one of Marvel's most iconic and long-awaited characters to the big screen.

The limited-time menu offerings feature a bold lineup of flavours, including:



Doom Sandwich: KFC's juicy, crunchy, signature triple-breaded chicken fillet topped with lettuce, cheese, Doom Cola sauce and Green Zesty Sauce on a black sesame bun.

Doom Fries: Signature seasoned fries covered in Green Zesty Sauce and Doom Cola sauce.

Doom Dust: Vibrant green seasoning with smoky charred lime and chili; designed to be dusted over anything and everything.

Doom Shake: Vanilla milkshake with dark chocolate sauce and granny smith apple puree, topped with dark cocoa cookie crumb. Green Zesty Sauce: A creamy, vibrant green mayonnaise with delicate smoky notes, delivering a smooth, rich flavour that perfectly complements KFC's iconic crispy chicken.



In addition to the limited-time menu, enthusiasts can collect an exclusive Colonel Collectible with any Doctor Doom menu purchase, while supplies last. Five looks are available to collect, each reimagining the Colonel with looks inspired by their favourite Avengers characters.

All“Doomified” menu items also come in limited-edition packaging – a dark, iron-riveted design featuring Doctor Doom's mask – carrying the“Avengers Doomsday” and KFC branding throughout.

Available for a limited time only, satisfy your cravings before it's gone. Order now through KFC.ca, the KFC App, and at KFC Canada locations. Subject to local market availability and participation, while supplies last.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 60,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries around the world. KFC Canada has more than 650 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website

For further information or to book an interview, please contact:

Suneera Singh, Narrative XPR, ...

About Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios'“Avengers: Doomsday” is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In“Avengers: Doomsday,” beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

“Avengers: Doomsday” releases exclusively in theatres December 18.

For further information, please contact:

Walt Disney Studios Canada Publicity

Peter Pitino

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at