Legence Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record Quarterly Revenues of $1.31 Billion, an 85% Increase from a Year Ago Excluding Bowers Acquisition, Revenues (non-GAAP) Grew by 40% from a Year Ago1 Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Increased 99% from Prior Year2 Record Total Backlog and Awarded Contracts of $5.90 Billion, a 92% Increase from a Year Ago Board Authorizes $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program Establish Fourth Quarter 2026 Guidance for Revenue of $1.26 Billion - $1.30 Billion and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $160 Million - $170 Million Raise Full Year 2026 Guidance for Revenue to $4.87 Billion - $4.91 Billion and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $610 Million - $620 Million Establish Full Year 2027 Guidance for Revenue of $5.3 Billion - $5.6 Billion and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $690 Million - $730 Million SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legence Corp. (Nasdaq: LGN) (“Legence” or the“Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “Strong customer demand drove record third-quarter revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and backlog and awarded contracts for Legence,” said Jeff Sprau, Chief Executive Officer of Legence.“Our team continues to deliver exceptional project execution, which along with an increasing mix of fabrication work, contributed to the delivery of the highest Adjusted EBITDA margin in company history. Additionally, we also recently acquired a mechanical contractor in central Texas, creating an ideal platform to expand customer support across this high-growth region. Our confidence in the fundamentals of our business is reflected in our increased guidance for this year, and growth embedded in our initial 2027 guidance. This outlook also underpins the Board's authorization of our $150 million stock repurchase program, which broadens our capital allocation options.” Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Results: Revenues for the third quarter 2026 totaled $1.31 billion, an increase of 85.1% from $708.0 million for the third quarter 2025. Excluding the impact of the acquisition of The Bowers Group, Inc. ("Bowers"), non-GAAP revenue growth was 39.5%. Gross profit for the third quarter 2026 was $275.5 million with gross margin of 21.0%, compared to gross profit of $148.1 million and gross margin of 20.9% for the third quarter 2025. Excluding the impact of compensation related to legacy Series A Interests and Restricted Series C Interests paid for by entities outside of Legence, we generated non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of $266.6 million and non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 20.3% for the third quarter 2026, compared to non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of $151.9 million and non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 21.5% for the third quarter 2025. The decrease in non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was primarily due to a revenue mix shift towards Installation & Maintenance. Net income attributable to Legence for the third quarter 2026 was $89.6 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to Legence of $0.6 million for the third quarter 2025, or $(0.02) per diluted share. Net income for the third quarter 2026 was $133.9 million, compared to a net income of $0.4 million for the third quarter 2025. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2026 was $177.0 million, an increase of 99.3% from $88.8 million for the third quarter 2025. Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for definitions of revenue growth (excluding Bowers), Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and a reconciliation of each to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Legence Corp. Consolidated Results ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year Change $ % $ % $ % Revenues: Engineering & Consulting $ 199,940 15.3 % $ 212,172 30.0 % $ (12,232 ) (5.8)% Installation & Maintenance 1,110,728 84.7 % 495,834 70.0 % 614,894 124.0 % Consolidated Revenues $ 1,310,668 100.0 % $ 708,006 100.0 % $ 602,662 85.1 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year Change $ % Margin $ % Margin $ % Gross Profit: Engineering & Consulting $ 71,723 35.9 % $ 67,326 31.7 % $ 4,397 6.5 % Installation & Maintenance 203,776 18.3 % 80,733 16.3 % 123,043 152.4 % Consolidated Gross Profit $ 275,499 21.0 % $ 148,059 20.9 % $ 127,440 86.1 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit $ 266,626 20.3 % $ 151,903 21.5 % $ 114,723 75.5 % Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 177,008 13.5 % $ 88,821 12.5 % $ 88,187 99.3 %





Engineering & Consulting Segment Results:

Engineering & Consulting segment revenue for the third quarter 2026 totaled $199.9 million, a decrease of (5.8)% from $212.2 million for the third quarter 2025, driven by a decline in Program & Project Management services and modestly lower Engineering & Design revenue, primarily from education clients.

Engineering & Consulting segment gross profit for the third quarter 2026 totaled $71.7 million, an increase of 6.5% from $67.3 million for the third quarter 2025. Excluding the impact of compensation related to legacy Series A Interests and Restricted Series C Interests paid for by entities outside of Legence, we generated non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of $66.6 million and non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 33.3% for the third quarter 2026, compared to non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of $69.6 million and non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 32.8% for the third quarter 2025. Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for definitions of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin and a reconciliation of each to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The decrease in non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit was primarily driven by lower revenue, partially offset by higher non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin. The increase in non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was primarily driven by higher project margins in our Program & Project Management service line, and a favorable revenue mix shift toward Engineering & Design.

Engineering & Consulting Segment Results ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year Change $ % $ % $ % Segment Revenues: Engineering & Design $ 109,144 54.6 % $ 110,939 52.3 % $ (1,795 ) (1.6)% Program & Project Management 90,796 45.4 % 101,233 47.7 % (10,437 ) (10.3)% Engineering & Consulting Revenues $ 199,940 100.0 % $ 212,172 100.0 % $ (12,232 ) (5.8)% Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year Change $ % Margin $ % Margin $ % Engineering & Consulting Gross Profit $ 71,723 35.9 % $ 67,326 31.7 % $ 4,397 6.5 % Engineering & Consulting Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit $ 66,552 33.3 % $ 69,570 32.8 % $ (3,018 ) (4.3)%





Installation & Maintenance Segment Results:

Installation & Maintenance segment revenue for the third quarter 2026 totaled $1.11 billion, an increase of 124.0% from $495.8 million for the third quarter 2025. Excluding the impact of the Bowers acquisition, non-GAAP Installation & Maintenance segment revenues grew by 58.9% over the comparable period.3 The increase was driven by strong demand for our Installation & Fabrication services, primarily from data centers & technology clients. The increase in Maintenance & Service revenue was primarily driven by the acquisition of Bowers and growth from education and other clients. See the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP revenue growth (excluding Bowers).

Installation & Maintenance segment gross profit for the third quarter 2026 totaled $203.8 million, an increase of 152.4% from $80.7 million for the third quarter 2025. Excluding the impact of compensation related to legacy Series A Interests and Restricted Series C Interests paid for by entities outside of Legence, we generated non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of $200.1 million and non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 18.0% for the third quarter 2026, compared to non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit of $82.3 million and non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin of 16.6% for the third quarter 2025. Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for definitions of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin and a reconciliation of each to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The increase in non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit was primarily driven by revenue growth and higher non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin. The increase in non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin was primarily driven by higher project margins in our Installation & Fabrication service line and greater economies of scale in customer fulfillment support costs, partially offset by a revenue mix shift toward our Installation & Fabrication service line and lower project margins in our Maintenance & Service service line.

Installation & Maintenance Segment Results ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year Change $ % $ % $ % Segment Revenues: Installation & Fabrication $ 992,521 89.4 % $ 408,717 82.4 % $ 583,804 142.8 % Maintenance & Service 118,207 10.6 % 87,117 17.6 % 31,090 35.7 % Installation & Maintenance Revenues $ 1,110,728 100.0 % $ 495,834 100.0 % $ 614,894 124.0 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year Change $ % Margin $ % Margin $ % Installation & Maintenance Gross Profit $ 203,776 18.3 % $ 80,733 16.3 % $ 123,043 152.4 % Installation & Maintenance Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit $ 200,074 18.0 % $ 82,333 16.6 % $ 117,741 143.0 %





Backlog and Awarded Contracts and Book-to-Bill Ratio

Backlog and awarded contracts totaled $5.90 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of 92.5% from $3.07 billion at September 30, 2025. The consolidated book-to-bill ratio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 was 1.2x. Engineering & Consulting segment backlog and awarded contracts increased by 32.6% year over year, primarily from growth in the education and state & local government end markets. Installation & Maintenance segment backlog and awarded contracts increased by 117.2% year over year, primarily from the acquisition of Bowers and strong growth in the data centers & technology and education end markets.

Backlog and Awarded Contracts ($ in thousands) As of September 30, Year over Year Change 2026 2025 $ % Engineering & Consulting $ 1,186,759 $ 894,734 $ 292,025 32.6 % Installation & Maintenance 4,713,825 2,170,714 2,543,111 117.2 % Total Backlog and Awarded Contracts $ 5,900,584 $ 3,065,448 $ 2,835,136 92.5 % Book-to-bill ratio for the three months ended September 30 1.2x 1.5x Book-to-bill ratio for the nine months ended September 30 1.2x 1.3x





Acquisitions

On November 1, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Central Texas Industrial Contractors ("CTI"). Founded in 2010, CTI is an Austin, Texas-based mechanical contractor supporting mission-critical infrastructure, with a strong presence in the semiconductor end market in central Texas.“Texas is a strategic geographic region for Legence. With CTI, we immediately establish a reputable platform to expand our business and support our customers in this region,” said Jeff Sprau, Chief Executive Officer of Legence.“CTI also adds a high-quality list of new customers and shares a strong cultural alignment with Legence. We are excited to welcome CTI to our team, and look forward to expanding our service reach and accelerating our growth together in this geography.” For the calendar year 2026, CTI is expected to generate revenue of approximately $40 million, of which Legence expects to record approximately $6 to $8 million of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Share Repurchase Plan

In early November 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a $150 million share repurchase plan, reflecting the Company's strong financial position and outlook, as well as a commitment to a disciplined approach to capital allocation. The new share repurchase plan will be executed in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, does not require any specific number of shares to be acquired, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $340.8 million and total debt4 of approximately $1.02 billion. As a result, net leverage was 1.3 times, based on non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of the Company for the last 12 months ended September 30, 2026 (“Legence LTM adjusted EBITDA”). When including non-GAAP EBITDA of Bowers for the three months ended December 31, 2025 together with Legence LTM adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net leverage was 1.2 times. Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for definitions of net leverage and adjusted net leverage and related reconciliations.

Guidance

Legence announces the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026:



Total revenues of $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion; and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $160 million to $170 million.

Legence revises guidance for full year 2026 as follows:



Total revenues of $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion, up from $4.70 billion to $4.80 billion; and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $610 million to $620 million, up from $565 million to $585 million.

Legence announces the following guidance for full year 2027:



Total revenues of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion; and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $690 million to $730 million.

Conference Call

Legence will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results on November 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The webcast link to the call and the slide presentation to accompany the call remarks can be accessed on the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast can be accessed through the same webcast link on the Company's website shortly after the call and will be available through December 12, 2026.

About Legence

Legence is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The Company specializes in designing, fabricating, and installing complex HVAC, process piping, and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems-enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in new and existing facilities. Legence also delivers long-term performance through strategic upgrades and holistic solutions. Serving some of the world's most technically demanding sectors, Legence counts over 60% of the Nasdaq-100 Index among its clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this press release may contain“forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release including, without limitation, those relating to our strategy, future operations, financial position and guidance, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“forecast,”“budget,”“project,”“future,”“will,”“seek,”“foreseeable,” the negative versions of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes to economic and regulatory conditions and other trends in the markets in which we operate; our ability to compete effectively in our target markets; the business plans or financial condition of our customers; the impact of acquired companies, including Bowers, on our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; the regulations related to environmental, health and safety matters; the ability to receive necessary government permits and approvals; the future availability and price of materials and equipment necessary for the performance of our business; the risks associated with inflation, interest rates, recessionary economic conditions and commodity prices; the fact that we outsource various elements of the services we sell and use materials and equipment produced by third parties; our clients' reliance on third party financing; the recognition of all revenues from our backlog and awarded contracts; our receipt of all payments anticipated under awarded projects and customer contracts; the maintenance of safe work sites and equipment; restrictions imposed by our existing and any future indebtedness; our exposure to costs and liabilities under environmental, health and safety laws; misconduct and errors by employees, subcontractors, partners or third party service providers; and the other risks described under the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 30, 2026 (the“Annual Report”), and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified in their entirety by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Annual Report and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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Legence Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September

30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 1,310,668 $ 708,006 $ 3,610,688 $ 1,812,849 Cost of revenue 1,035,169 559,947 2,928,804 1,424,412 Gross profit 275,499 148,059 681,884 388,437 Selling, general and administrative 70,467 85,887 334,153 227,814 Depreciation and amortization 37,638 24,183 112,438 75,619 Acquisition-related costs 499 795 12,346 971 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (116 ) 21 (298 ) (199 ) Goodwill impairment - - 21,586 - Long-lived asset impairment - - 19,491 - Equity in earnings of joint venture (115 ) (24 ) (707 ) (848 ) Income from operations 167,126 37,197 182,875 85,080 Other expense (income): Interest expense (including $1,514 and $3,312 for the three months in 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $4,761 and $11,776 for the nine months in 2026 and 2025, respectively, from related parties) 16,477 28,183 50,388 88,228 Interest income (2,505 ) (1,069 ) (5,739 ) (2,588 ) Credit agreement amendment fees - 64 5,257 2,990 Loss on debt extinguishment - 5,685 13 5,685 Other income, net (505 ) (123 ) (1,243 ) (268 ) Total other expense, net 13,467 32,740 48,676 94,047 Income (loss) before income tax 153,659 4,457 134,199 (8,967 ) Income tax expense 19,782 4,078 17,492 13,662 Net income (loss) 133,877 379 116,707 (22,629 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 44,304 955 38,881 4,430 Net income (loss) attributable to Legence $ 89,573 $ (576 ) $ 77,826 $ (27,059 ) Period from

September 12,

2025 to

September 30,

2025 Period from

September 12,

2025 to

September 30,

2025 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.16 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.06 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 1.15 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.94 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic 76,928 58,511 73,406 58,511 Diluted 77,811 58,511 108,872 58,511





Legence Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value and share amounts) (Unaudited)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 340,778 $ 230,166 Accounts receivable, net 841,535 584,060 Contract assets, net 513,316 259,941 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,383 36,179 Total current assets 1,763,012 1,110,346 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $126,411 and $98,650 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 140,112 92,333 Operating lease right-of-use assets (including $17,690 and $20,025 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, from related parties) 155,441 117,139 Goodwill 822,521 764,336 Intangible assets, net 759,525 551,420 Other assets 192,018 43,822 Total assets $ 3,832,629 $ 2,679,396 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 440,232 $ 246,161 Accrued compensation and benefits 153,655 68,064 Accrued and other current liabilities 93,386 16,475 Contract liabilities 482,046 339,462 Current portion of operating lease liabilities (including $4,015 and $3,920 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, from related parties) 33,050 21,300 Current portion of long-term debt 22,329 16,694 Total current liabilities 1,224,698 708,156 Long-term debt, net of current portion (including $88,790 and $84,735 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, from related parties) 1,007,424 812,398 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion (including $14,718 and $17,282 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, from related parties) 130,505 103,762 Tax receivable agreement liability - related party 342,729 207,448 Deferred tax liabilities, net 42,390 46,714 Other long-term liabilities 12,847 12,123 Total liabilities 2,760,593 1,890,601 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 77,102,104 and 63,856,975 shares issued, 77,037,919 and 63,856,975 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 771 638 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 31,171,134 and 41,479,954 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 312 415 Class A common stock in treasury at cost, 64,185 treasury shares as of September 30, 2026 and no treasury shares as of December 31, 2025 (3,404 ) - Additional paid-in capital 909,132 701,791 Accumulated deficit (232,123 ) (309,949 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,792 (698 ) Total Legence stockholders' equity 682,480 392,197 Noncontrolling interests 389,556 396,598 Total stockholders' equity 1,072,036 788,795 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,832,629 $ 2,679,396





Legence Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 116,707 $ (22,629 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of intangible assets 98,604 61,888 Depreciation of property and equipment 32,279 23,723 Goodwill impairment 21,586 - Long-lived asset impairment 19,491 - Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1,299 3,007 Stock-based compensation 61,158 21,881 Compensation expense - Performance Interests 15,554 - Deferred taxes (24,643 ) 6,378 Equity in earnings of joint venture (707 ) (848 ) Return on investment in joint venture 500 500 Operating lease right-of-use asset lease expense 22,484 12,959 Loss on debt extinguishment 13 5,685 Other 348 148 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (73,599 ) (139,448 ) Contract assets (184,847 ) (46,182 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,395 ) 1,198 Accounts payable 116,630 94,542 Accrued compensation and benefits 57,174 34,355 Accrued and other current liabilities 11,751 (4,110 ) Contract liabilities 15,535 120,027 Operating lease liabilities, current and long-term (19,417 ) (10,727 ) Other long-term assets and liabilities 1,476 (223 ) Cash provided by operating activities 276,981 162,124 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (60,184 ) (24,734 ) Consideration paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (281,293 ) (453 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 327 226 Cash used in investing activities (341,150 ) (24,961 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Term loan borrowings (including $15,000 and $2,495 in 2026 and 2025, respectively, from related parties) 200,000 2,495 Term loan payments (including $74,797 in 2025 to related parties) (7,471 ) (795,073 ) Revolver borrowings 25,000 - Revolver payments (25,000 ) - Notes payable payments (7,428 ) (6,102 ) Finance lease payments (4,430 ) (2,694 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares under ESPP 1,768 - Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions - 780,243 Payments for deferred offering costs (60 ) (21,165 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 175 - Payments of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,404 ) - Distribution to Legence Parent (5,800 ) - Other 1,431 - Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 174,781 (42,296 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 110,612 94,867 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 230,166 81,167 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 340,778 $ 176,034





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures as described below.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, we do not consider our non-GAAP financial measures superior to, or a substitute for, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, this press release includes certain projections of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are included.

Revenue Growth (excluding Bowers)

This press release discloses consolidated revenue growth of Legence of 39.5%, and revenue growth of Legence's Installation & Maintenance segment of 58.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the calculation of which, in each case, excludes the impact of approximately $322.7 million of third quarter 2026 revenues from Bowers. Such metrics are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes such metrics provide investors with useful supplemental information regarding the Company's organic revenue performance by presenting revenue growth without giving effect to the impact of the Bowers acquisition. As calculated in accordance with GAAP, revenue growth of Legence was 85.1% (based on third quarter 2026 and 2025 consolidated revenues of $1.31 billion and $708.0 million, respectively), and revenue growth of Legence's Installation & Maintenance segment was 124.0% (based on third quarter 2026 and 2025 I&M segment revenues of $1.11 billion and $495.8 million, respectively), for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin; Net Leverage and Adjusted Net Leverage

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with GAAP but are intended to provide useful and supplemental information to investors and analysts as they evaluate our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude, or otherwise reflect, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, credit agreement amendment fees, goodwill impairment, long-lived asset impairment, net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of property and equipment, loss on debt extinguishment, acquisition and integration costs, system deployment costs, strategic initiative costs, indemnification asset adjustments, Tax Receivable Agreement liability remeasurements and stock-based and other non-cash compensation expense (benefit). Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin, respectively, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the exclusion of the above-described items from net income (loss) in the presentation of the non-GAAP measures identified above enables us and our investors to more effectively evaluate our operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent due to, among other reasons, the variable nature of these items, both in value and frequency, period over period. In addition, management believes these measures may be useful for investors in comparing our operating results with those of other companies.

Net leverage is defined as net debt of Legence divided by Adjusted EBITDA of Legence, and adjusted net leverage is defined as net debt of Legence divided by LTM combined adjusted EBITDA. Net debt includes total balance sheet debt, excluding finance lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. LTM combined adjusted EBITDA is the sum of (1) adjusted EBITDA of Legence for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2026 (or“Legence LTM adjusted EBITDA”) and (2) EBITDA of Bowers for the three month period ended December 31, 2025 (“Bowers EBITDA”), which is based on certain unaudited financial information of Bowers for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Bowers EBITDA is defined as net income, plus depreciation and amortization, interest income and income tax expense. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they provide alternative information that management believes to be useful in assessing (including, in the case of adjusted net leverage, on a combined basis giving effect to the Bowers acquisition) our ability to meet our payment obligations in addition to considering the absolute amount of our debt.

The following table provides a reconciliation (the“Legence adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation”) of our net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, and a calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Year

Ended

December

31, Twelve

Months

Ended

September

30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 2026 Net income (loss) $ 133,877 $ 379 $ 116,707 $ (22,629 ) $ (77,303 ) $ 62,033 Interest expense 16,477 28,183 50,388 88,228 101,778 63,938 Interest income (2,505 ) (1,069 ) (5,739 ) (2,588 ) (4,488 ) (7,639 ) Income tax expense 19,782 4,078 17,492 13,662 22,161 25,991 Depreciation and amortization 44,417 27,490 130,883 85,611 114,288 159,560 Credit agreement amendment fees(1) - 64 5,257 2,990 6,302 8,569 Goodwill impairment - - 21,586 - 24,966 46,552 Long-lived asset impairment - - 19,491 - 2,415 21,906 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (116 ) 21 (298 ) (199 ) (326 ) (425 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 5,685 13 5,685 6,651 979 Acquisition and integration costs(2) 509 1,169 12,622 2,935 8,436 18,123 System deployment costs(3) - - - 2,140 2,140 - Strategic initiative costs(4) - 4,181 2,711 14,128 17,092 5,675 Indemnification asset adjustments(5) (112 ) - (310 ) - 3,796 3,486 Tax Receivable Agreement liability remeasurements(6) - - (161 ) - 2,914 2,753 Stock-based and other non-cash compensation expense (benefit)(7) (35,321 ) 18,640 79,036 21,881 68,003 125,158 Adjusted EBITDA $ 177,008 $ 88,821 $ 449,678 $ 211,844 $ 298,825 $ 536,659 Net income (loss) margin 10.2 % 0.1 % 3.2 % (1.2)% (3.0)% 1.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.5 % 12.5 % 12.5 % 11.7 % 11.7 % 12.3 %









(1 ) Represents costs incurred in connection with our debt refinancings in each of the periods presented. (2 ) For the three months ended September 30, 2026, $0.5 million relates to acquisition costs recorded in acquisition-related costs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, $0.8 million relates to acquisition costs recorded in acquisition-related costs, and $0.4 million relates to acquisition integration costs recorded in selling, general and administrative costs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the figures include $12.3 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of acquisition costs recorded in acquisition-related costs and $0.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively, of acquisition integration costs recorded in selling, general and administrative costs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3 ) Represents consulting and initial upfront costs associated with implementing and optimizing certain enterprise resource planning systems. (4 ) Represents (i) consulting, legal, accounting, and other expenses in connection with non-recurring extraordinary company transactions, including fees related to our IPO that did not meet the requirements to be deferred issuance costs and (ii) consulting, legal, accounting, and other expenses in connection with secondary offerings conducted on behalf of our selling shareholders. (5 ) Represents adjustments to an indemnification asset related to unrecognized tax benefits acquired in a prior acquisition recorded in Other income, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and is fully offset in Income tax expense (benefit) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (6 ) Tax Receivable Agreement liability remeasurements are recorded in Other income, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (7 ) Includes compensation (benefit) expense relating to legacy Series A Interests and Restricted Series C Interests as well as RSUs, stock options, and the ESPP.





The following table provides a reconciliation (the“Bowers EBITDA Reconciliation”) of net income of Bowers, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Bowers EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025:

($ in thousands) Three Months

Ended December

31, 2025 Net Income $ 22,031 Interest Income (608 ) Income Tax Expense 992 Depreciation and Amortization 442 EBITDA $ 22,857





The following table, taken together with the Legence adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation and the Bowers EBITDA Reconciliation, presents the calculation of LTM combined adjusted EBITDA:

($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Legence Adjusted EBITDA $ 449,678 $ 86,981 $ 536,659 Bowers EBITDA 22,857 22,857 LTM combined adjusted EBITDA $ 559,516





The following table presents the calculation of net leverage and adjusted net leverage:

($ in thousands) September 30,

2026 Cash and cash equivalents $ 340,778 Term Loan $ 990,301 Notes Payable 29,369 Total Debt(1) $ 1,019,670 Net Debt(1) $ 678,892 Legence LTM adjusted EBITDA $ 536,659 Net Leverage 1.3 LTM combined adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 559,516 Adjusted Net Leverage 1.2









(1 ) Excludes approximately $16.5 million of finance leases in September 30, 2026 (2 ) Represents the sum of (a) Adjusted EBITDA of Legence for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2026 and (b) EBITDA of Bowers for the three month period ended December 31, 2025





Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a financial measure not presented in accordance with GAAP but is intended to provide useful and supplemental information to investors and analysts as they evaluate our performance. Gross profit is defined as revenue less cost of revenue services. Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit adjusted to exclude compensation related to legacy Series A Interests and Restricted Series C Interests, where the payment of this expense is borne by entities outside of Legence Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered an alternative to gross profit that is derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. Management believes that the exclusion of the above-described items from gross profit in the presentation of the non-GAAP measure identified above enables us and our investors to supplement the evaluation of our operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not otherwise be apparent due to, among other reasons, the variable nature of these items, both in value and frequency, period over period. In addition, management believes this measure may be useful for investors in comparing our operating results with those of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Gross Profit for the periods presented herein (in thousands) and our Adjusted Gross Margin for the same periods:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Gross Profit Engineering & Consulting Segment $ 71,723 $ 67,326 Installation & Maintenance Segment 203,776 80,733 Consolidated $ 275,499 $ 148,059 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Compensation related to legacy Series A Interests and Restricted Series C Interests(1) Engineering & Consulting Segment $ (5,171 ) $ 2,244 Installation & Maintenance Segment (3,702 ) 1,600 Consolidated $ (8,873 ) $ 3,844 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit: Engineering & Consulting Segment $ 66,552 $ 69,570 Installation & Maintenance Segment 200,074 82,333 Consolidated $ 266,626 $ 151,903 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin: Engineering & Consulting Segment 33.3 % 32.8 % Installation & Maintenance Segment 18.0 % 16.6 % Consolidated 20.3 % 21.5 %





(1) Represents the portion of compensation related to legacy Series A Interests and Restricted Series C Interests paid for by entities outside of Legence and recorded in cost of revenue in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Figures exclude the portion of stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock units and other equity awards issued by Legence.



Backlog and Awarded Contracts and Book-to-Bill Ratio

We believe that backlog and awarded contracts and book-to-bill ratio enable us to more effectively forecast our future results and working capital needs, as well as better identify future operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. Backlog represents, as of any date of determination, the expected revenue values of the remaining performance obligations under our contracted fixed-price projects. Awarded contracts represents, as of any date of determination, the expected revenue values of projects awarded to us following a request for proposals but for which a formal contract has not yet been signed. We calculate our book-to-bill ratio by taking our additions to backlog and awarded contracts, excluding additions that were attained through acquisition, for the period, and dividing it by revenue from fixed-price contracts for the same period. Given that backlog and awarded contracts and book-to-bill ratio are operational measures and that our methodology for calculating each such measure does not meet the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure, as that term is defined by the SEC, a quantitative reconciliation for each is not required or provided.

1 Excludes impact of approximately $322.7 million of third quarter 2026 revenues from Bowers. Revenue growth (excluding Bowers) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

3 Excludes impact of approximately $322.7 million of third quarter 2026 revenues from Bowers. Revenue growth (excluding Bowers) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information.

4 Total debt defined as Term Loan balance of $990.3 million and Notes Payable balance of $29.4 million.