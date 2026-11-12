Absci Appoints Gerry Muhle As Chief Commercial Officer To Build Category-Defining Brands For ABS-201 And Its Broader Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global commercial executive brings a track record of launching prescription biologics and building consumer-driven brands at Galderma, Allergan and GSK

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics designed with generative AI, today announced the appointment of Gerry Muhle as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Muhle will lead Absci's commercial strategy, bringing experience in commercializing prescription medicines and building consumer brands to advance ABS-201 and Absci's broader pipeline.

Mr. Muhle brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience, having led multiple successful product launches across prescription medicines, aesthetics, and consumer skincare, and held full P&L responsibility for major businesses at his previous companies. He joins Absci from Galderma, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Product Strategy. In that role, he led global commercial and product strategy across the company's entire portfolio, spanning all three businesses: Therapeutic Dermatology, Injectable Aesthetics, and Dermatological Skincare.

“We want to build ABS-201 around the individuals seeking treatment, with direct-to-consumer engagement as a cornerstone of our commercial strategy,” said Sean McClain, Founder & CEO of Absci.“Across pattern hair loss and endometriosis, our goal is to combine strong clinical evidence and physician confidence with a brand people know, trust and ask for by name. Gerry brings experience commercializing prescription medicines and building consumer brands. He understands how to connect those worlds, and that is the experience we want shaping Absci's commercial strategy.”

At Galderma, Mr. Muhle drove significant growth across the company's portfolio, expanding iconic brands including Dysport, Sculptra and Cetaphil and bringing new therapies, including Nemluvio and Relfydess, to market. Previously, Mr. Muhle led international strategic marketing at Allergan/AbbVie for an aesthetics portfolio that included Botox(R) and Juvéderm(R). His earlier career at GSK spanned cardiometabolic disease, respiratory medicine, rare diseases and neuroscience where he served as Vice President and Head of the Neurosciences Centre of Excellence.

“I've been incredibly impressed by Absci's approach to developing innovative medicines with a clear understanding of the individual who may choose them,” said Gerry Muhle, Chief Commercial Officer.“I look forward to leveraging my experience in prescription medicines, aesthetics, and consumer skincare, to build and execute Absci's commercial strategy.”

His appointment brings the commercial leadership to match Absci's ambitions for ABS-201 in pattern hair loss and endometriosis, as well as Absci's pipeline of programs designed with the individual at the center. Absci believes that ABS-201's novel regenerative mechanism has the potential to create a new category of durable hair-regrowth treatment. Absci anticipates reporting 13-week interim proof-of-concept data in December 2026.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug CreationTM platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci's approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics including ABS-201TM, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for pattern hair loss. ABS-201 is also being investigated as a potential“best-in-class” therapeutic for endometriosis, a condition with significant unmet medical need and market potential. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with AI Research Labs in New York City and Serbia, and an Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), X (@Abscibio) and YouTube.

Absci® standard character mark, ABS-201TM, and Integrated Drug CreationTM are trademarks and registered trademarks of Absci Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements include forward-looking statements regarding ABS-201 and our other pipeline programs, including: the conduct and timing of our Phase 1/2a HEADLINETM trial of ABS-201 in pattern hair loss, with interim proof-of-concept data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and full proof-of-concept data in early 2027; potential advancement of ABS-201 to Phase 3 development, including an expedited path directly from Phase 1/2a; a planned Phase 2 trial of ABS-201 in endometriosis beginning in 2027; the anticipated product profile and target product profile of ABS-201; planned engagement with the FDA regarding development strategy; the market opportunity and commercial prospects for ABS-201; and the capabilities and anticipated benefits of our ATLAS platform and other platform technologies. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Absci Corporation's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in any other subsequent filings made by Absci Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could affect our forward-looking statements is set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent documents and reports filed by Absci from time to time with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

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