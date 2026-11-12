Aeluma Executes Agreement With AIXTRON For Purchase Of G10-Asp MOCVD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for AI, mobile and consumer, defense and aerospace, and quantum, announced today it has executed an agreement to purchase an AIXTRON G10-AsP metalorganic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) system. The tool will support advanced development and the expansion of manufacturing capacity for Aeluma's non-indium-phosphide (non-InP) photonics platform.

Customer demand for photonic components used in AI data communications continues to grow at an unprecedented pace and Aeluma's technology opens the path to future scaling that does not rely on InP substrates. This is achieved by integrating certain compound semiconductor materials with high-volume microelectronics-grade gallium arsenide (GaAs) or silicon (Si) substrates, enabling greater production scale and cost efficiency.

AIXTRON's G10-AsP system has 150 mm and 200 mm wafer capability and has been specifically configured for Aeluma's proprietary processes. Designed for full automation and high throughput, it offers scalable production on both GaAs and Si.

“The AIXTRON G10-AsP platform is aligned with our strategy to scale photonic device manufacturing on 150 mm and larger substrates,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma.“Demand for high-speed photodetectors, quantum dot lasers and other photonic devices for AI scale-up and scale-out architectures continues to grow rapidly. This acquisition strengthens our ability to address an expanding market by leveraging the advantages of our heterogeneous integration platform.”

“We are proud to support Aeluma's laser ramp with our G10-AsP system,” said Felix Grawert, Chief Executive Officer of AIXTRON SE.“Demand for photonic devices in AI and related markets is driving the transition towards larger wafer formats and Aeluma's approach offers a promising alternative in this regards.”

The agreement builds on several years of collaboration between the two companies and highlights the benefits of combining Aeluma's heterogeneous integration platform with AIXTRON's MOCVD technology for the expanding photonics market that requires high-throughput solutions for customers demanding advanced compound semiconductor manufacturing methods.

Forward-Looking Statements

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About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit .

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Aeluma, Inc.

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