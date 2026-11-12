Weshop CEO Maria Weaver Issues Letter To Shareholders Ahead Of November 16 U.S. Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the community-owned shopping app on a mission to make shopping more rewarding, today released a letter to shareholders from Maria Weaver, Chief Executive Officer, ahead of the Company's U.S. launch on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Dear Shareholders,

On Monday, November 16, we are proud to launch WeShop to U.S. shoppers. The app will be available nationwide, and we are starting our marketing in four cities: Charlotte, Columbus, Dallas and Atlanta, expanding on a rolling basis through year-end. This approach lets us refine how we reach and grow our community before we scale further.

As we prepare for this significant next step, I want to share why it matters, what our team is focused on and how we plan to keep you informed.

The idea that drew me to WeShop is simple: people should have the opportunity to own a piece of the platform they help build. Through ShareBackTM rewards, everyday shopping can become a way to earn an ownership stake in WeShop. Our founder, John Garner, started with a simple question: what if the first shoppers on the world's biggest e-commerce platforms had been able to share in the value they helped create? Building on our UK pilot, our entrance into the U.S. gives us the opportunity to bring this unique model to a much larger community.

To our longstanding shareholders

Many of you have been part of WeShop since long before our Nasdaq listing, including members of our original UK community. You have told me you want to be kept more informed. I hear that, and making our communication more open and consistent is a priority for me. Through letters like this one and regular conversations with management, we look forward to staying connected with our shareholders, members and brand partners. As we grow in the U.S., we'll continue to share our plans and progress, and how your support will help us get there.

You may remember that our app first launched alongside our Nasdaq listing last November, and that we paused it to rebuild for a larger opportunity. Thank you for your patience during that pause. We used that time to put a new team in place, strengthen the product and prepare properly for the U.S. market. Monday marks the start of that next chapter.

Why the U.S., and why now?

The U.S. offers a substantial opportunity for WeShop. Shoppers already buy through affiliate platforms and expect rewards for their spending. Our unique ShareBackTM offering gives consumers an additional reason to choose WeShop: the opportunity to earn equity through eligible purchases.

Our preparations build on three considerations:



Experience from our UK pilot. Through March 2025, the pilot generated £108.5 million in gross merchandise value, with most members joining through referrals. That experience gives us a foundation for the U.S. launch, where we will need to earn the loyalty of a new audience.

A different connection with shoppers. We want members to see value in returning to WeShop and in helping the community grow. Ownership is central to that relationship. The holiday shopping season. Our November 16 launch puts WeShop in front of U.S. shoppers as they make purchases for the holidays. Our focus is on giving them reasons to keep using the platform afterward.



What it means to be a WeShop member

At launch, we expect U.S. members to have access to more than 750 retail and travel partners, including LG, eBay and Booking.com. Eligible purchases earn WePoints, which members can redeem for WeShop Class A ordinary shares, subject to the program's terms and applicable requirements.

This is an important distinction. Unlike conventional points or cashback, ShareBackTM rewards offer an avenue for ownership in WeShop through their redemption for the same class of ordinary shares listed on Nasdaq. We want members to understand both that opportunity and the steps required to claim their shares.

How we think about success

For me, a successful launch means building relationships that last beyond the first purchase.

Gross merchandise value matters, but so does how often our members return. Inside WeShop, we think about the journey from trying the app to using it regularly and making it part of everyday shopping. Our product and marketing efforts are built around helping members make that progression.

My experience building fandoms taught me the value of a loyal community. People who return regularly help build a business over time. They shop, recommend it to others and give us a better understanding of what they value. That understanding can help us improve the experience for members and strengthen what we offer our retail partners.

As we assess our U.S. progress, we will look at repeat use and engagement alongside transaction volume. We want to build a business that earns a place in people's routines, and we will use what we learn after launch to refine our approach.

What comes next

In the weeks ahead, our team will focus on the U.S. launch. We are partnering with creators, from those with national followings to local voices in our launch cities, to introduce WeShop to their audiences. We are working with community and membership groups to connect with shoppers through organizations they already know and trust, and we are hosting in-person events, starting with our first founders event in Charlotte later this month.

For eligible UK members, share claims are scheduled to open on November 23 and close on December 21, with identity verification available in the app ahead of the November 23 opening date.

Further information is available on our investor relations website.

As we welcome U.S. shoppers, I want to recognize the community that helped bring WeShop to this point. Many of you have supported this business for years. Your belief in the idea behind WeShop matters to me and to our team.

What excites me most is the chance to see more people make WeShop part of their everyday lives and become owners in the business they help grow. We have work ahead of us, and I feel a real responsibility to deliver on that opportunity.

Thank you for being part of WeShop. I look forward to sharing this next chapter with you.

Sincerely,

Maria Weaver

Chief Executive Officer, WeShop

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, including the accompanying shareholder letter, includes forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements address future plans and expectations, including the anticipated November 16 U.S. launch and retailer availability; the benefits anticipated from ShareBackTM and community ownership; applying experience gained during the UK pilot; attracting members, encouraging repeat purchases and retaining retail partners; creator partnerships and community events; and the schedule for eligible UK members to verify their identities, claim shares and redeem WePoints. These statements reflect management's present expectations and are subject to uncertainty. Actual developments and results could differ materially because of market conditions and the risks discussed in the Company's SEC filings, including the Form 20-F covering the year ended December 31, 2025, submitted April 30, 2026, as amended by the Form 20-F/A submitted September 28, 2026, and the August 24, 2026 Form 6-K containing financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Those documents can be accessed through the SEC's website at Except where legally required, the Company undertakes no duty to revise these statements following subsequent events or new information.

Participation in ShareBackTM, including earning WePoints and exchanging them for Class A ordinary shares of WeShop, involves risk and is governed by eligibility criteria and program terms. Review the ShareBackTM prospectus, together with any supplements, at or through the SEC's website. App registration is available through Apple's App Store and Google Play. Neither this release nor its accompanying materials offers securities for sale or seeks an offer to purchase them. Any securities offering occurs exclusively under the ShareBackTM prospectus and its applicable supplements.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a community-owned shopping platform that turns everyday purchases into ownership. Through its proprietary ShareBackTM program, members earn ShareBackTM rewards, or WePoints, redeemable for shares in WeShop when they shop and refer others to the platform, giving the people who help grow the company the opportunity to own a piece of it. With access to hundreds of leading retailers and more than a billion products, WeShop brings shopping, rewards and ownership together in one experience. By putting consumers at the center, WeShop is building a community where members are more than shoppers; they are shareholders.

Press: ...

Corporate: ...

Commercial: ...

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1 212.896.1254

...