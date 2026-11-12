10 Barrel Brewing, Widmer Brothers And Hop Valley Named Official Craft Beer Partners Of The Portland Trail Blazers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10 Barrel Becomes the Portland Trail Blazers' First Official Canned Cocktail Partner, Expanding Oregon Craft Beverages Across Moda Center and the Rip City Bar Network









PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing, Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Hop Valley Brewing, subsidiaries of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced an expanded partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers, naming the Oregon craft brands the team's Official Craft Beer Partners and 10 Barrel the first Official Canned Cocktail Partner in Trail Blazers history.

The partnership brings together three of Oregon's best-known craft beer brands while expanding the selection of local craft beverages available to Trail Blazers fans. Together, the brands will bring a broader selection of Oregon craft beer and canned cocktails to fans at Moda Center and across the Trail Blazers fan experience throughout the season.

At Moda Center, fans will see an expanded lineup of local craft beverages. In addition to the Hop Valley Hop Box, Schonely's Taproom will become Schonely's Oregon Beer Hall, creating a dedicated destination for Oregon craft beer. On the 300-level concourse, a new Pub Beer“Cheap Fun” bar will take over the former Low Bar and continue to offer affordable, easy-drinking options for game day.

“Oregon sports deserve Oregon beer,” said Brian Hughes, Senior Director, National Craft Brands, Tilray Beverages.“10 Barrel, Widmer Brothers and Hop Valley are iconic Oregon craft brands bringing amazing craft beers and cocktails from across the state of Oregon to the Moda Center. We can't wait to bring these brands together to create more energy and more ways to raise a beverage with Trail Blazers fans, whether they're inside the arena, posted up at a Blazers Bar, or packing 10 Barrel's Portland pub on game day.”

“We're excited to build on our relationship with Hop Valley and welcome back 10 Barrel and Widmer Brothers, bringing more Oregon brews to Blazers fans,” said Nic Corbett, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at the Trail Blazers.“Oregon's craft beer tradition is part of what makes this region special, and expanding this partnership brings more of that local character to game nights at Moda Center.”

The partnership will extend beyond Moda Center through the Rip City Bar Network, with 10 Barrel Brewing, Widmer Brothers Brewing and Hop Valley Brewing serving as its Official Craft Beer Partners. 10 Barrel's Portland pub will also host official watch parties and appearances by Trail Blazers team entertainment, giving fans more opportunities to experience the partnership beyond game nights at the arena.

The agreement continues Hop Valley's existing Trail Blazers sponsorship while welcoming back 10 Barrel Brewing and Widmer Brothers Brewing through a broader Oregon craft beverage platform. Additional activations are planned throughout the season, including custom merchandise, sweepstakes, and other fan-focused promotions.

About The Portland Trail Blazers

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by Rip City Rising in 2026. The team's rich heritage includes 37 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington, where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers' home arena, Moda Center, became the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit trailblazers.com.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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