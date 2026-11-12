With AI Adoption Outpacing Organizational Readiness, Valoir Research Launches AI Value Coaches For HR And CX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valoir Introduces Complimentary Tool to Help Leaders Evaluate Agentic AI Projects and Overcome Fear of Messing Up

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valoir, an analyst firm that helps clients understand and maximize the value of technology, today announced the availability of two new“Valoir AI Value Coaches” for Human Resources and Customer Experience. Based on Valoir's independent research and ROI methodology, the Valoir AI Value Coach is designed to help team leaders cut through the noise of today's market and prioritize agentic AI projects that deliver maximum value while minimizing risk.

Rebecca Wettemann, Valoir CEO and principal analyst, shared,“Our research on AI readiness found that HR leaders are under tremendous pressure to 'do something with AI,' often without a clear vision for what that means or how it will benefit the organization. CX teams are in a similar situation, eager to move forward while trying to determine whether AI delivers a positive return on investment. However, with a long list of possible applications, these teams don't know where to start, resulting in small pilots or no meaningful deployment at all.”

Wettemann continued,“The Valoir AI Value Coach leverages our proven approach that's helped thousands of organizations build and evaluate the business case for their technology investments to guide leaders through their list of potential AI projects and identify the greatest returns and least risk.”

With the Valoir AI Value Coach, users pick from a list of potential AI agents and applications or describe their own custom AI agents. The AI Value Coach guides them through a list of questions for each project to quantify their expected value and risk, then presents the results in a dashboard so users can easily visualize their projects prioritized by value and risk, or download a detailed report explaining the results.

Wettemann added,“For today's HR and CX leaders, the Valoir AI Value Coaches provide an opportunity to walk through agentic AI projects before getting too far ahead. You can play through different needs and scenarios and produce tangible scores to share with other key stakeholders, like IT and finance, before having the conversation about what to implement and why.”

Both the HR and CX versions of the Valoir AI Value Coach are available on a complimentary basis. To get started with the Valoir HR AI Value Coach, visit . The Valoir CX AI Value Coach is available at .

About Valoir

Valoir is a technology analyst firm providing research and advisory services with a focus on the value technology delivers. With deep expertise in CRM, HCM, customer and employee experience, enterprise applications, and AI, Valoir helps clients understand and maximize the value of technology. For more information, contact Valoir at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Valoir...