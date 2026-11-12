Dispatch Energy Debuts 4MW Fuel Cell Site To Power 3000+ Bridgeport, CT Homes & Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former brownfield site converted to a fuel cell power plant to provide reliable baseload power to the ISO New England Grid

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dispatch Energy LLC, a full-service, customer-focused provider of distributed energy solutions, today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the electrification of its Bridgeport, Connecticut 4 MW fuel cell facility. The Bridgeport Project will deliver reliable, low-carbon, baseload electricity to the local grid, powering over 3,000+ CT homes and businesses.

Through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Dispatch Energy and United Illuminating (UI), a New Haven-based regional electric distribution company established in 1899, the fuel cell project will supply uninterrupted essential power to UI customers in the Greater Bridgeport area. The fuel cell facility is developed on a former brownfield site and is part of Connecticut Shared Clean Energy Facility (SCEF) Program, a community solar framework that will add 65 MW of locally generated, renewable, low-carbon energy to the ISO New England electric grid.

“Connecticut has a long history of leadership in fuel cell technology, from pioneering innovation and manufacturing to deploying reliable, distributed power generation,” said Richard Dovere, CEO of Dispatch Energy.“This project builds on that legacy by transforming underutilized industrial land into productive energy infrastructure that strengthens the local grid. Working alongside state and local officials and United Illuminating, we are demonstrating how proven technologies can address today's growing demand for reliable, resilient, and affordable power. Connecticut has helped shape the fuel cell industry, and projects like this reinforce its role in defining the future of distributed energy infrastructure across the country.”

Officials from the City of Bridgeport and members of the Connecticut General Assembly attended the ribbon cutting to commemorate the project, alongside executives from Dispatch and United Illuminating. Bridgeport, CT is one of the most densely populated cities in Connecticut and is an area that has often felt the brunt of the strained and overworked energy grid.

“Connecticut's heritage of innovation is exemplified by the home grown fuel cell industry,” said Representative Jonathan Steinberg, the House Chairman of the Connecticut General Assembly's Energy and Technology Committee.“There's no doubt that fuel cells will factor prominently in the state's efforts to manage a diverse and efficient energy portfolio.”

Connecticut has hundreds of brownfield sites available for repurposing. Dispatch Energy recognizes that unused CT brownfield sites are well-suited for distributed energy development and represent a strong untapped opportunity to help reduce strain on the ISO New England grid and bring steady, accessible energy to underserved areas.

About Dispatch Energy

Dispatch Energy is an originate-to-operate distributed power infrastructure company serving commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers across the US. We deliver reliable, cost-effective power through disciplined execution, speed, and structured expertise.

Dispatch originates, develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates solar, battery energy storage, and fuel cell projects, managing every stage of the project lifecycle through long-term operations. The company has closed approximately $369 million in committed capital, and has an operating portfolio of 60+ MW across 13 states. Dispatch's team of approximately 50 professionals brings more than 90 years of combined industry experience and a track record spanning more than 800 distributed generation projects. Learn more at .

About United Illuminating

United Illuminating (UI) is a New Haven-based regional electric distribution company established in 1899. UI is engaged in the purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity and related services to more than 341,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas. UI provides electricity, spearheads conservation efforts, encourages economic growth, assists area businesses and funds important charity organizations through established and often one-of-a-kind programs. Learn more at .

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