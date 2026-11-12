Mark Heiress's Life Story Ties Chicago Roots With A Successful Career In Information Technology And Army Reserve Service

Life As I Lived It by Mark Heiress

The autobiographical collection traces childhood, education, and a decision at 19 to test himself through military service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A decision made at 19 supplies a central point of interest in Life As I Lived It by Mark Heiress. In this collection of autobiographical stories, Heiress recounts entering the Army Reserves to test whether he could make it, then retiring 22 years later. His account also reaches back to childhood in Chicago neighborhoods and his education at Lane Technical High School and Illinois College.

The distance between that initial question and the eventual length of service gives the military thread its tension. At entry, Heiress describes a desire to discover what he could do. Looking back, he can place that youthful uncertainty beside a commitment that lasted more than two decades. Both perspectives belong to the life he recalls.

Chicago anchors the collection's childhood material. By identifying the city's neighborhoods as the setting of his early years, Heiress gives the account a local foundation before its scope expands to school, college, and the reserves. The young person growing up in Chicago is part of the story alongside the adult who completed a military career.

Lane Technical High School and Illinois College provide two further reference points. Their inclusion gives education its own place in the personal history rather than reducing the account to enlistment and retirement. These named institutions help locate the stages of life that Heiress brings into his collection.

The book's form matters to that scope. Presented as a collection of stories, Life As I Lived It gathers recollections from different parts of one person's experience. Childhood, education, and service sit within the same autobiographical frame, allowing the military account to retain its connection to the years that preceded it.

The stated reason for joining the reserves also keeps the military material personal. Heiress frames the decision around testing himself, not around a particular assignment or historic event. That modest, specific starting point makes the duration of his service especially relevant: a question asked at 19 became part of a much longer life chapter.

Family adds another dimension to the author's background. Heiress describes himself as a father of three daughters and one son, and a grandfather of two girls. Those relationships place him within more than one generation of family life, adding context to the person whose earlier experiences form the collection.

His Catholic identity and membership in the Knights of Columbus provide further biographical context. Alongside education, service, and family, these affiliations help identify the author beyond his military record. They remain distinct from the book's central premise: stories drawn from his own experience, beginning with his Chicago upbringing.

Life As I Lived It brings these personal reference points under a title that emphasizes the individual account. Its concrete coordinates are Chicago neighborhoods, two named schools, and an Army Reserve commitment beginning at 19. Together, they establish the collection's focus on a particular life rather than an institutional history.

Mark Heiress is the author of Life As I Lived It, a collection of autobiographical stories. His account includes growing up in Chicago, attending Lane Technical High School and Illinois College, and serving in the Army Reserves. He identifies as Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

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