Dr. Lynette Lewis Th.D. Examines The Fear Of Losing Salvation

The Finished Work of Salvation: A Scripture Journey from Fear to Fellowship by Dr. Lynette Lewis Th.D.

A scripture-centered study distinguishes eternal security from earthly effects and heavenly rewards, drawing on Lewis's account of fears that began at age five.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Can a believer's wrongdoing undo salvation? Dr. Lynette Lewis Th.D. examines that question in The Finished Work of Salvation: A Scripture Journey from Fear to Fellowship. Drawing on her own account of religious fear, Lewis explores the tension between trusting in Christ's finished work and believing that eternal security depends on maintaining an acceptable record of conduct.

In the book's introduction, Lewis recounts fearing from age five that a wrong act, or too many sins, might separate her from God forever. That personal account gives the theological question an everyday urgency. The concern is not simply how Christians define salvation, but how uncertainty about it can shape their understanding of their relationship with God.

Lewis describes the book as the outcome of her search for answers through scriptural study. She emphasizes scripture rather than personal opinion as the basis for examining questions about God and humanity. Her approach connects a personal inquiry with a structured argument for eternal security, placing the questions behind her study alongside the beliefs she developed through it.

Central to that argument is the book's distinction between rejecting Jesus Christ and committing individual sins. Lewis presents rejection of Christ as the basis of eternal separation, challenging the belief that a believer must continually preserve salvation through personal performance. Alongside this position, she examines repentance as a change of mind and a turning toward God, rather than an unending program of self-improvement.

The discussion of the Judgment Seat of Christ gives that distinction another dimension. Lewis interprets the Bema Seat as a place where believers receive rewards, not a proceeding that determines whether they retain salvation. This treatment separates the question of eternal belonging from the question of how a believer's life is evaluated.

The book also considers the seal of the Holy Spirit. In Lewis's reading, the Spirit guarantees the believer's identity as a child of God independently of performance. This emphasis places the basis of assurance in God's action rather than in the believer's conduct, extending her argument beyond the question of individual wrongdoing.

That argument does not erase the subject of consequences. Lewis distinguishes the eternal security of the soul from the consequences of sin during earthly life. By treating these as separate questions, the book makes room to discuss wrongdoing without presenting every failure as a renewed threat of eternal separation.

Its study format extends the discussion beyond explanation alone. Each of the twelve chapters includes reflection questions and guided prayers, providing opportunities to consider the arguments alongside personal beliefs and concerns. The book accommodates individual or group study, bringing the same subjects into either private reflection or shared discussion.

Lewis identifies new Christians and believers wrestling with the once-saved-always-saved debate as intended readers. The book also addresses faith shaped by legalistic expectations. These audiences approach the subject from different starting points: some are establishing their understanding of salvation, while others are reconsidering beliefs about the relationship between obedience and eternal security.

The Finished Work of Salvation brings Lewis's account of childhood fear together with examinations of repentance, judgment, the Holy Spirit, and the consequences of sin. Across its twelve chapters, the study presents her scriptural case for fellowship with God that does not depend on continually performing well to earn salvation.

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Dr. Lynette Lewis Th.D. Examines the Fear of Losing Salvation News Provided By BrightKey PR November 12, 2026, 11:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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