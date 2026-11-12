Veridas Successfully Integrates Its Identity Verification Solutions With Epic To Secure Digital Healthcare Access

Veridas Successfully Integrates its Identity Verification Solutions with Epic Software to Secure Digital Healthcare Access

Affiliated community doctors and support staff can verify their identity instantly to gain immediate, secure access to a hospital's Epic instance

- David Stauffer, Director of North America at VeridasBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / --- Immediate Direct Deployment: Health systems can now directly contract and deploy Veridas' built integration today, embedding secure biometric identity verification into their existing clinical and administrative workflows without custom IT hurdles.- Seamless Remote Onboarding & Patient Access: Patients can onboard remotely or create and recover MyChart accounts in seconds using just a government ID and a selfie. This creates a seamless digital intake experience, frees up IT support resources, and ensures accurate patient matching from the very first interaction.- Top-Tier Global Validation: With a facial biometric engine ranked in the global Top 5 by NIST in 2026 and recognition for the second year in a row as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Visionary, Veridas brings benchmark-proven trust directly to hospital networks.Veridas, a global leader in identity verification and anti-fraud technology, today announced the availability of its ready-to-deploy integration with Epic software. Ahead of its upcoming listing in Epic Connection Hub, health systems can now directly contract and deploy Veridas' identity verification solution into their core Electronic Health Record (EHR) environments to secure digital access and protect sensitive data.With the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reporting over 725 major healthcare data breaches in 2024, and new rules like TEFCA requiring higher data portability, leading health systems are under immense pressure to secure digital access. Veridas offers the technical architecture to seamlessly connect with Epic software, giving healthcare institutions a direct path to solve critical security, operational, and patient experience challenges.For patients using MyChart, the integration makes signing up and logging in simple, fast, and secure. Patients can verify their identity remotely or recover locked accounts in seconds using just a government ID and a selfie. This automated check eliminates password reset headaches and takes a heavy load off hospital IT help desks. More importantly, verifying identity at the digital front door keeps sensitive Personal Health Information (PHI) safe from medical identity theft and prevents duplicate patient records, cutting down administrative errors and protecting patient safety.For providers and staff using EpicCare Link, the integration streamlines onboarding and daily workflows. Affiliated community doctors and clinical support staff can verify their identity in seconds for seamless, secure access to hospital records. With modern, identity-first authentication, hospitals can ensure that only verified clinicians access sensitive patient data.“Hospital IT leaders are under immense pressure to tighten security without adding complexity or overburdening their teams. Because our integration is fully built and ready to deploy, healthcare systems can implement Veridas directly into their Epic environments today,” said David Stauffer, Director of North America at Veridas.“We provide the technical foundation to stop fraud and lower IT costs, while keeping the digital experience completely frictionless for patients and doctors.”Key Technology DifferentiatorsVeridas neutralizes complex IT challenges through the superior strength of its technology, offering specific advantages for hospital compliance and security teams:100% Proprietary Technology: Veridas develops its own biometric engines from the ground up, keeping sensitive healthcare data completely free from external dependencies. That core technology is validated at the highest levels, earning a #5 global ranking in the 2026 NIST evaluation alongside a second consecutive year as a Visionary in Gartner's 2026 Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification.Certified Anti-fraud Detection: Veridas holds iBeta PAD ISO 30107-3 certification (supporting both passive and active liveness) alongside CEN/TS 18099 High Level Certification, the only international standard against injection attacks.Uncompromising Data Privacy: Deep compliance with strict U.S. and global privacy laws, including HIPAA, BIPA (Illinois), CCPA (California). All data is processed securely, ensuring hospitals maintain absolute data sovereignty.Healthcare organizations can request a personalized demo to see how this integration works by visiting .About VeridasVeridas is a global identity verification leader founded in 2017 as a joint venture with BBVA. The company serves more than 350 clients across 25 countries in healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and public administration. Veridas provides trusted digital identities through its 100% proprietary biometric and anti-fraud solutions, helping organizations prevent identity fraud, safeguard sensitive data, and deliver frictionless access without compromising user privacy. For more information, visit veridas.

Juan Fernando Campos Bulgarelli

VERIDAS Digital Authentication Solutions S.L

+34 677 66 24 08

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Veridas Successfully Integrates its Identity Verification Solutions with Epic to Secure Digital Healthcare Access News Provided By Veridas Digital Authentication Solutions USA, LLC November 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.