NPO: World Kindness Day Not Enough, Adopt Planned Acts Of Kindness And HEART Initiatives For Lasting Quality Of Life

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The free Karma Club gamifies kindness and civility for youth and adults where“The More You Do, The Greater Your Rewards.” Step-Up and share on CoolMoves

- Albert Schweitzer (Noble Peace Prize, 1952)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“All over the world there are two simple wishes people have for themselves, their families and their futures: Respect and Quality of Life. Planned Acts of Kindness and The Karma Club help get us there.”

- Lyle Benjamin, Founder

Loneliness, bullying and division have moved from the margins of American life into classrooms and workplaces. In the 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39.7 percent of U.S. high school students reported persistent sadness or hopelessness, and the share bullied at school rose from 15 percent to 19 percent between 2021 and 2023. UNESCO research found that almost one in three students worldwide is bullied in a given month, and that frequently bullied students are twice as likely to feel lonely, be unable to sleep at night and contemplate suicide.

Adults are affected as well. The 2023 U.S. Surgeon General advisory on loneliness reported that about half of American adults experience loneliness and estimated that stress-related absenteeism attributed to loneliness costs employers $154 billion a year. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that about eight in ten U.S. adults say the tone of political debate has become less respectful and fact-based.

World Kindness Day, observed each November 13 and established in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement following a conference in Tokyo, is a day when kindness gets attention. One Planet – One People (1POP) is asking that it stops being a one-day observance and become a daily practice.

The CDC reports that when young people feel connected at school, they are less likely to experience poor mental health, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, substance use and violence, and notes that schools can build connection through relationship-building programs.

“We seem more content to deal with the consequences however horrific, when we should have been planting the seeds of prevention,” said Lyle Benjamin, founder of One Planet – One People.

1POP calls on individuals, influencers, parents, teachers, employees and public officials to bring the Karma Club and the HEART programs and initiatives to schools, companies, organizations and government.

Both run on Planned Acts of Kindness: short daily activities, delivered to a phone, computer, device, and announced in classrooms and workspaces that people can do with family, friends, co-workers and in their communities. The planned acts build the sustainable behaviors of respect and civility, and the programs recognize and reward them.

Students from four years old and up complete daily Planned Acts of Kindness in school, with family and friends and in the community, earning recognition and rewards for positive behavior. The result is a support network that builds health and happiness through stronger relationships and a sense of community.

HEART stands for Humanity, Equality, Action, Respect and Teamwork:

(1)Humanity teaches civility and kindness through Planned Acts.

(2)Equality teaches social justice and gender and racial tolerance.

(3)Action teaches collaborative skills and equality of life for all.

(4)Respect teaches social justice and collaborative skills.

(5)Teamwork teaches global issues, health and well-being.

In schools and communities, four programs carry HEART into practice:

(1)The Karma Club is 100 percent free to join and gamifies karma. Members earn recognition and rewards through four monthly activities: Planned Acts of Kindness, Engagement, Volunteerism and Support. Challenge and reward coins mark progress, and the motto is“The More You Do, The Greater Your Rewards.” Members are encouraged to create a short kindness video in their own language and share it, aiming to go viral for good. Activities can be tracked on CoolMoves, an interactive platform where youth and adults log daily acts of kindness and share video content.

(2)One Planet – One People Clubs combine people's passions with project-based skill development, so that members have a greater impact while building strong relationships.

(3)Internships and Mentorships give students and workers real-world training through three systems: Artificial Intelligence Management (AIM), Project Management (PMOROS) and the Eight Foundation Skills.

(4)Project KOPE (Kindness Outreach People Engagement) is designed around the Karma Club activities and a monthly assessment that tracks an individual's health, happiness and wellness. Users receive detailed reports that can show, in measurable terms, the benefit of the Karma Club principle that the more you do, the greater your rewards.

The benefits reach every level. Youth and adults gain a continuous support system, meaningful relationships, skill development and personal growth. Communities gain programs that strengthen health and protect against anti-social behavior. The country gains a path away from division and intolerance toward greater kindness and civility. The planet gains greater collaboration and push-back on climate change, pollution and conflict, with programs aligned to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the 18 Global Collaborative Sustainability Requirements (see ).

The mission of the Karma Club and 1POP is to make the world a better place, one Planned Act of Kindness at a time. The goal is HEART programs in 8,000 schools with more than 3.9 million student members by 2028.

For the Karma Club, Goal One is a movement in 195+ countries with hundreds of millions of members by 2028, all able to perform the same Planned Act of Kindness on the same day and unleash that much positive energy into the world.

Goal Two is collaboration of Karma Club members on common causes: pushing back on climate change, pollution, pandemics and war from reaching tipping points that affect the quality of life of billions of people.

The Karma Club is open for everyone regardless of nationality, race, religion, gender, age, education or socio-economic level. It serves five groups of people, students, employees, owners, retirees and the unemployed, and five types of institutions: schools, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and NGOs, governments and businesses.

Companies can adopt the Karma Club as a custom-branded loyalty, volunteer or team-building program that supports CSR and ESG goals. Schools, organizations and companies can have custom-branded apps that provide outreach, engagement, inspiration, education and action to boost participation, loyalty and team building. Participants can also engage a passion through any of more than 40 programs.

“You need to make the decision to be the change you want to see in the world,” Benjamin said.

1POP invites the public to Be the Hero: parents, teachers, students, employees, influencers and public officials can bring HEART to principals, school boards, employers and elected leaders. Anyone can join the Karma Club and become an Ambassador at KarmaClub, explore Cool Moves at CoolMoves, and learn more at OnePlanet-OnePeople and PlannedActs. Business leaders can find CSR and ESG benefit information at CSRbenefitshub, and educational programs are offered through the Benjamin DaVinci Institute at BenjaminDavinciInstitute.

From World Kindness Day to GivingTuesday. World Kindness Day invites the world to act; GivingTuesday, on December 1, invites it to give. The GivingTuesday Data Commons estimates that 38.1 million people took part in the United States in 2025 and that $4.0 billion was donated, up 13 percent from 2024. 1POP invites supporters to direct donations to One Planet – One People and Planned Acts of Kindness through their websites which deliver the Karma Club, the HEART initiatives and more than 40 programs. All donations are process through Zeffy, the leading non-profit fund-raising platform. A gift of $1 or more is the heart of the Tipping Point $1 Challenge, a goal of $1 for every person on Earth, $8 billion by 2028, with millionaires and billionaires invited to match.

ABOUT ONE PLANET – ONE PEOPLE

One Planet – One People (1POP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Lyle Benjamin that works for the betterment of kids, people and the planet through books, programs and initiatives aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The sister nonprofit, Planned Acts of Kindness (PAK), is a global social responsibility outreach platform dedicated to Quality of Life for All. HEART programs are offered through 1POP and the Benjamin DaVinci Institute. Programs are offered to individuals through schools, faith-based and nonprofit organizations, government agencies and businesses regardless of nationality, race, religion, gender, age, education or socio-economic status.

Lyle Benjamin

Planned Acts / One Planet One People

+1 917-683-2625

"Chicken Soup of the Soul" author Jack Canfield reveals the Karma Club on Success TV

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NPO: World Kindness Day Not Enough, Adopt Planned Acts of Kindness and HEART Initiatives for Lasting Quality of Life News Provided By Planned Acts / One Planet One People November 12, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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